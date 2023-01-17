PORTLAND (113)
Grant 7-15 2-3 18, Hart 2-5 0-0 4, Nurkic 2-9 1-1 6, Lillard 12-20 14-14 44, Simons 5-15 2-2 14, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Little 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 4-4 4, Payton II 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 5-7 1-1 13. Totals 38-83 24-25 113.
DENVER (122)
Gordon 3-8 5-5 11, Porter Jr. 9-13 1-1 23, Jokic 13-14 9-10 36, Caldwell-Pope 2-9 5-5 9, Murray 6-15 2-2 17, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 3-8 0-2 7, Brown 5-9 1-3 12, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 2-10 0-0 5, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-88 23-28 122.
|Portland
|31
|36
|22
|24
|—
|113
|Denver
|34
|39
|28
|21
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Portland 13-40 (Lillard 6-12, Grant 2-4, Sharpe 2-4, Simons 2-10, Nurkic 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Little 0-1, Hart 0-2, Payton II 0-2), Denver 11-32 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Murray 3-7, Brown 1-2, Jokic 1-2, Nnaji 1-4, Hyland 1-7, Gordon 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 35 (Nurkic 10), Denver 42 (Jokic 12). Assists_Portland 21 (Lillard 8), Denver 32 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Portland 24, Denver 15. A_18,258 (19,520)
