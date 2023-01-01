FGFTReb
BOSTON
J.Brown34:1312-202-22-83330
Tatum35:317-1611-140-76125
Horford30:063-100-02-6308
Smart31:192-120-02-5734
D.White23:135-91-20-13113
Williams27:312-45-52-5139
Brogdon19:351-62-20-2414
Williams III18:454-40-02-6128
Hauser11:272-30-00-0005
Jackson2:050-10-00-0200
Kornet2:052-20-00-0014
Pritchard2:050-01-20-0001
Vonleh2:050-00-00-1000
Totals240:0040-8722-2710-413015111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).

Steals: 8 (Tatum 2, Brogdon, D.White, J.Brown, Jackson, Smart, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Tatum, 1:58 third; Brown, 7:44 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon36:586-135-61-67118
Porter Jr.32:367-132-20-42119
Jokic32:0210-138-80-1212130
B.Brown30:218-141-10-32121
Caldwell-Pope29:452-70-00-3446
Braun25:211-10-00-2012
Hyland19:097-120-10-24317
Cancar16:323-40-00-1048
Nnaji12:221-10-00-1012
Reed1:380-00-00-1000
Smith1:380-10-00-0000
J.White1:380-00-00-0000
Totals240:0045-7916-181-353117123

Percentages: FG .570, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 17-30, .567 (B.Brown 4-6, Hyland 3-7, Porter Jr. 3-7, Jokic 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Cancar 2-3, Gordon 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Brown, Gordon, Nnaji, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 14 (Hyland 4, B.Brown 3, Porter Jr. 3, Gordon 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope).

Steals: 5 (Gordon 2, B.Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Jokic).

Technical Fouls: Hyland, 7:44 fourth.

Boston28263126111
Denver37253625123

A_19,641 (19,520). T_2:40.

