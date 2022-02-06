|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|20:28
|1-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|2
|Johnson
|26:41
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|6
|5
|Griffin
|29:46
|7-12
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|19
|Irving
|41:01
|10-26
|4-5
|2-5
|11
|3
|27
|Mills
|31:04
|5-14
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|14
|Thomas
|32:11
|7-16
|4-6
|0-3
|4
|2
|20
|Bembry
|27:30
|0-2
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|Sharpe
|13:32
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Brown
|13:21
|3-4
|3-5
|3-5
|1
|0
|10
|Carter
|4:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-87
|16-22
|8-36
|24
|19
|104
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Griffin 5-7, Mills 4-12, Irving 3-9, Thomas 2-6, Brown 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Sharpe 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Bembry 3, Irving 3, Thomas 2, Sharpe).
Turnovers: 10 (Irving 2, Johnson 2, Sharpe 2, Carter, Griffin, Mills, Thomas).
Steals: 8 (Bembry 2, Mills 2, Edwards, Irving, Johnson, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|32:51
|6-14
|3-4
|4-9
|7
|3
|17
|Je.Green
|19:44
|5-8
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|1
|12
|Jokic
|29:49
|12-15
|3-4
|1-12
|10
|1
|27
|Barton
|33:20
|7-12
|5-6
|0-6
|4
|2
|21
|Morris
|30:45
|6-12
|0-0
|1-5
|8
|0
|12
|Forbes
|25:25
|4-9
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|11
|Nnaji
|20:08
|4-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|10
|Hyland
|17:15
|2-9
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|6
|Cousins
|16:06
|2-6
|0-2
|1-9
|2
|3
|5
|Rivers
|8:22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Campazzo
|2:05
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Howard
|2:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|2:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-94
|16-21
|11-55
|37
|20
|124
Percentages: FG .521, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Nnaji 2-2, Gordon 2-4, Barton 2-7, Campazzo 1-1, Cousins 1-2, Je.Green 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Reed 0-1, Hyland 0-2, Jokic 0-2, Morris 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barton, Jokic).
Turnovers: 10 (Barton 2, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Cousins, Forbes, Gordon, Nnaji).
Steals: 7 (Jokic 2, Campazzo, Forbes, Gordon, Hyland, Je.Green).
Technical Fouls: Gordon, 6:25 third; Cousins, 00:33 third.
|Brooklyn
|40
|35
|16
|13
|—
|104
|Denver
|39
|37
|31
|17
|—
|124
A_18,241 (19,520). T_2:07.