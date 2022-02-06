FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards20:281-40-02-6102
Johnson26:412-70-00-4065
Griffin29:467-120-00-42119
Irving41:0110-264-52-511327
Mills31:045-140-00-42214
Thomas32:117-164-60-34220
Bembry27:300-23-41-3233
Sharpe13:321-22-20-1124
Brown13:213-43-53-51010
Carter4:260-00-00-1000
Totals240:0036-8716-228-362419104

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Griffin 5-7, Mills 4-12, Irving 3-9, Thomas 2-6, Brown 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Sharpe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Bembry 3, Irving 3, Thomas 2, Sharpe).

Turnovers: 10 (Irving 2, Johnson 2, Sharpe 2, Carter, Griffin, Mills, Thomas).

Steals: 8 (Bembry 2, Mills 2, Edwards, Irving, Johnson, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon32:516-143-44-97317
Je.Green19:445-81-12-51112
Jokic29:4912-153-41-1210127
Barton33:207-125-60-64221
Morris30:456-120-01-58012
Forbes25:254-92-21-33211
Nnaji20:084-50-01-10310
Hyland17:152-92-20-5236
Cousins16:062-60-21-9235
Rivers8:220-10-00-0010
Campazzo2:051-10-00-0013
Howard2:050-10-00-0000
Reed2:050-10-00-0000
Totals240:0049-9416-2111-553720124

Percentages: FG .521, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Nnaji 2-2, Gordon 2-4, Barton 2-7, Campazzo 1-1, Cousins 1-2, Je.Green 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Reed 0-1, Hyland 0-2, Jokic 0-2, Morris 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barton, Jokic).

Turnovers: 10 (Barton 2, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Cousins, Forbes, Gordon, Nnaji).

Steals: 7 (Jokic 2, Campazzo, Forbes, Gordon, Hyland, Je.Green).

Technical Fouls: Gordon, 6:25 third; Cousins, 00:33 third.

Brooklyn40351613104
Denver39373117124

A_18,241 (19,520). T_2:07.

