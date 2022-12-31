FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler37:505-137-81-68117
Highsmith21:033-60-01-2027
Adebayo30:146-1410-114-72322
Herro32:459-184-41-105126
Lowry32:021-50-01-2333
Strus33:077-131-11-30319
D.Robinson19:133-70-00-0129
O.Robinson17:464-55-62-50213
Vincent16:001-60-00-1223
Totals240:0039-8727-3011-362119119

Percentages: FG .448, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Strus 4-8, Herro 4-9, D.Robinson 3-7, Highsmith 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Vincent 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 2, Lowry, O.Robinson).

Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 4, Highsmith 3, Vincent 3, Butler, Herro, Lowry, Strus).

Steals: 13 (Adebayo 4, Butler 4, Highsmith 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Lowry).

Technical Fouls: coach Erik Spoelstra, 1:54 third; Lowry, 4:31 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon33:064-83-51-53111
Porter Jr.25:204-112-41-63110
Jokic36:178-151-11-1212319
Caldwell-Pope30:137-72-20-22320
Murray33:334-95-50-26214
Brown25:445-81-20-41313
Hyland23:125-91-10-14016
Cancar17:535-52-20-03215
Jordan11:433-40-01-3036
Braun2:590-00-01-1010
Totals240:0045-7617-225-363419124

Percentages: FG .592, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 17-28, .607 (Hyland 5-6, Caldwell-Pope 4-4, Cancar 3-3, Jokic 2-3, Brown 2-5, Murray 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jokic).

Turnovers: 20 (Hyland 6, Gordon 3, Jokic 3, Murray 3, Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Braun).

Steals: 6 (Gordon 2, Cancar, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Gordon, 10:41 second.

Miami19383329119
Denver23372539124

A_19,638 (19,520). T_2:16.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

