|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|37:50
|5-13
|7-8
|1-6
|8
|1
|17
|Highsmith
|21:03
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|7
|Adebayo
|30:14
|6-14
|10-11
|4-7
|2
|3
|22
|Herro
|32:45
|9-18
|4-4
|1-10
|5
|1
|26
|Lowry
|32:02
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|3
|Strus
|33:07
|7-13
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|19
|D.Robinson
|19:13
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|O.Robinson
|17:46
|4-5
|5-6
|2-5
|0
|2
|13
|Vincent
|16:00
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|39-87
|27-30
|11-36
|21
|19
|119
Percentages: FG .448, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Strus 4-8, Herro 4-9, D.Robinson 3-7, Highsmith 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Vincent 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 2, Lowry, O.Robinson).
Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 4, Highsmith 3, Vincent 3, Butler, Herro, Lowry, Strus).
Steals: 13 (Adebayo 4, Butler 4, Highsmith 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Lowry).
Technical Fouls: coach Erik Spoelstra, 1:54 third; Lowry, 4:31 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|33:06
|4-8
|3-5
|1-5
|3
|1
|11
|Porter Jr.
|25:20
|4-11
|2-4
|1-6
|3
|1
|10
|Jokic
|36:17
|8-15
|1-1
|1-12
|12
|3
|19
|Caldwell-Pope
|30:13
|7-7
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|20
|Murray
|33:33
|4-9
|5-5
|0-2
|6
|2
|14
|Brown
|25:44
|5-8
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|13
|Hyland
|23:12
|5-9
|1-1
|0-1
|4
|0
|16
|Cancar
|17:53
|5-5
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|15
|Jordan
|11:43
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Braun
|2:59
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-76
|17-22
|5-36
|34
|19
|124
Percentages: FG .592, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 17-28, .607 (Hyland 5-6, Caldwell-Pope 4-4, Cancar 3-3, Jokic 2-3, Brown 2-5, Murray 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jokic).
Turnovers: 20 (Hyland 6, Gordon 3, Jokic 3, Murray 3, Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Braun).
Steals: 6 (Gordon 2, Cancar, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Gordon, 10:41 second.
|Miami
|19
|38
|33
|29
|—
|119
|Denver
|23
|37
|25
|39
|—
|124
A_19,638 (19,520). T_2:16.
