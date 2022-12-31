MIAMI (119)
Butler 5-13 7-8 17, Highsmith 3-6 0-0 7, Adebayo 6-14 10-11 22, Herro 9-18 4-4 26, Lowry 1-5 0-0 3, D.Robinson 3-7 0-0 9, Strus 7-13 1-1 19, O.Robinson 4-5 5-6 13, Vincent 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 39-87 27-30 119.
DENVER (124)
Gordon 4-8 3-5 11, Porter Jr. 4-11 2-4 10, Jokic 8-15 1-1 19, Caldwell-Pope 7-7 2-2 20, Murray 4-9 5-5 14, Cancar 5-5 2-2 15, Brown 5-8 1-2 13, Jordan 3-4 0-0 6, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 5-9 1-1 16. Totals 45-76 17-22 124.
|Miami
|19
|38
|33
|29
|—
|119
|Denver
|23
|37
|25
|39
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_Miami 14-35 (Strus 4-8, Herro 4-9, D.Robinson 3-7, Highsmith 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Vincent 1-4), Denver 17-28 (Hyland 5-6, Caldwell-Pope 4-4, Cancar 3-3, Jokic 2-3, Brown 2-5, Murray 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 36 (Herro 10), Denver 36 (Jokic 12). Assists_Miami 21 (Butler 8), Denver 34 (Jokic 12). Total Fouls_Miami 19, Denver 19. A_19,638 (19,520)
