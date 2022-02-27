DENVER (124)
Gordon 6-12 1-2 14, Je.Green 4-5 6-6 14, Jokic 3-5 2-2 8, Barton 1-8 1-2 3, Morris 3-8 2-2 9, Ja.Green 7-8 5-6 20, Cousins 7-10 3-6 19, Campazzo 1-6 2-2 4, Forbes 6-10 0-0 17, Howard 1-3 0-1 2, Hyland 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 2-3 2-2 6, Rivers 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 44-86 24-31 124.
PORTLAND (92)
Elleby 4-9 0-0 8, Hart 5-12 1-2 11, Eubanks 6-9 1-2 13, Johnson 2-10 0-0 4, Simons 5-18 5-7 16, Brown III 3-6 3-4 9, Watford 2-5 2-2 6, Blevins 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 2-5 0-0 5, McLemore 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 2-7 6-9 12. Totals 34-91 18-26 92.
|Denver
|32
|33
|21
|38
|—
|124
|Portland
|27
|21
|22
|22
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Denver 12-37 (Forbes 5-6, Cousins 2-3, Rivers 2-6, Ja.Green 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Morris 1-5, Jokic 0-1, Howard 0-2, Campazzo 0-4, Barton 0-5), Portland 6-36 (Williams 2-5, McLemore 2-6, Hughes 1-3, Simons 1-9, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Elleby 0-3, Hart 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 55 (Jokic 18), Portland 42 (Eubanks 10). Assists_Denver 28 (Jokic 11), Portland 22 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Denver 20, Portland 25. A_17,771 (19,393)