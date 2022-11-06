FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson31:088-145-60-34025
Sochan24:112-20-01-2125
Poeltl28:357-120-23-82214
Branham22:372-70-00-2204
Jones24:102-70-00-0714
Vassell24:417-122-30-44120
Richardson19:013-70-00-1348
Bates-Diop18:233-52-22-3108
Roby16:103-71-30-4307
McDermott15:550-31-30-0011
Dieng10:202-30-00-1115
Hall4:490-10-00-0010
Totals240:0039-8011-196-282813101

Percentages: FG .488, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Vassell 4-6, Johnson 4-7, Richardson 2-4, Sochan 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Bates-Diop 0-1, Hall 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell).

Turnovers: 15 (Dieng 3, Johnson 3, Branham 2, Poeltl 2, Richardson 2, Bates-Diop, Jones, Vassell).

Steals: 8 (Bates-Diop 2, Branham, Dieng, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon22:334-60-22-6218
Porter Jr.29:486-100-01-90315
Jokic26:349-102-20-610221
Caldwell-Pope26:585-60-30-13312
Murray23:026-100-01-19013
Green25:274-80-02-4119
Hyland24:589-170-01-57024
Brown19:583-93-31-3329
Jordan16:375-60-02-81310
Braun14:271-40-00-2102
Cancar4:491-10-00-2003
Reed4:490-00-00-0000
Totals240:0053-875-1010-473715126

Percentages: FG .609, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Hyland 6-8, Porter Jr. 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Cancar 1-1, Jokic 1-1, Green 1-2, Murray 1-3, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, Jokic 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Porter Jr. 2, Hyland, Jordan, Murray, Reed).

Steals: 10 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Brown, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Antonio27242525101
Denver40302927126

A_19,641 (19,520). T_1:59.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you