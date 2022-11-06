|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|31:08
|8-14
|5-6
|0-3
|4
|0
|25
|Sochan
|24:11
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Poeltl
|28:35
|7-12
|0-2
|3-8
|2
|2
|14
|Branham
|22:37
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Jones
|24:10
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|1
|4
|Vassell
|24:41
|7-12
|2-3
|0-4
|4
|1
|20
|Richardson
|19:01
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|8
|Bates-Diop
|18:23
|3-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|8
|Roby
|16:10
|3-7
|1-3
|0-4
|3
|0
|7
|McDermott
|15:55
|0-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Dieng
|10:20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Hall
|4:49
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-80
|11-19
|6-28
|28
|13
|101
Percentages: FG .488, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Vassell 4-6, Johnson 4-7, Richardson 2-4, Sochan 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Bates-Diop 0-1, Hall 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell).
Turnovers: 15 (Dieng 3, Johnson 3, Branham 2, Poeltl 2, Richardson 2, Bates-Diop, Jones, Vassell).
Steals: 8 (Bates-Diop 2, Branham, Dieng, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|22:33
|4-6
|0-2
|2-6
|2
|1
|8
|Porter Jr.
|29:48
|6-10
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|3
|15
|Jokic
|26:34
|9-10
|2-2
|0-6
|10
|2
|21
|Caldwell-Pope
|26:58
|5-6
|0-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|12
|Murray
|23:02
|6-10
|0-0
|1-1
|9
|0
|13
|Green
|25:27
|4-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|9
|Hyland
|24:58
|9-17
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|0
|24
|Brown
|19:58
|3-9
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|9
|Jordan
|16:37
|5-6
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|3
|10
|Braun
|14:27
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Cancar
|4:49
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Reed
|4:49
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|53-87
|5-10
|10-47
|37
|15
|126
Percentages: FG .609, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Hyland 6-8, Porter Jr. 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Cancar 1-1, Jokic 1-1, Green 1-2, Murray 1-3, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Brown 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, Jokic 4, Caldwell-Pope 2, Porter Jr. 2, Hyland, Jordan, Murray, Reed).
Steals: 10 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Hyland 2, Jokic 2, Brown, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Antonio
|27
|24
|25
|25
|—
|101
|Denver
|40
|30
|29
|27
|—
|126
A_19,641 (19,520). T_1:59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.