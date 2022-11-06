SAN ANTONIO (101)
Johnson 8-14 5-6 25, Sochan 2-2 0-0 5, Poeltl 7-12 0-2 14, Branham 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 8, McDermott 0-3 1-3 1, Roby 3-7 1-3 7, Vassell 7-12 2-3 20, Dieng 2-3 0-0 5, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-80 11-19 101.
DENVER (126)
Gordon 4-6 0-2 8, Porter Jr. 6-10 0-0 15, Jokic 9-10 2-2 21, Caldwell-Pope 5-6 0-3 12, Murray 6-10 0-0 13, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Green 4-8 0-0 9, Brown 3-9 3-3 9, Jordan 5-6 0-0 10, Braun 1-4 0-0 2, Hyland 9-17 0-0 24, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 53-87 5-10 126.
|San Antonio
|27
|24
|25
|25
|—
|101
|Denver
|40
|30
|29
|27
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-30 (Vassell 4-6, Johnson 4-7, Richardson 2-4, Sochan 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Bates-Diop 0-1, Hall 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-4), Denver 15-29 (Hyland 6-8, Porter Jr. 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Cancar 1-1, Jokic 1-1, Green 1-2, Murray 1-3, Braun 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 28 (Poeltl 8), Denver 47 (Porter Jr. 9). Assists_San Antonio 28 (Jones 7), Denver 37 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_San Antonio 13, Denver 15. A_19,641 (19,520)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.