|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|30:11
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|6
|Hunter
|31:53
|7-15
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|2
|20
|Capela
|26:23
|5-10
|2-3
|3-11
|0
|3
|12
|Griffin
|26:01
|6-11
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|1
|15
|D.Murray
|35:32
|10-21
|5-7
|1-4
|10
|0
|28
|Bogdanovic
|30:17
|4-10
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|5
|8
|Okongwu
|19:00
|3-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|6
|Johnson
|16:06
|5-8
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|1
|11
|Forrest
|11:44
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|A.Holiday
|7:39
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Kaminsky
|2:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Krejci
|2:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-91
|14-17
|10-43
|26
|18
|108
Percentages: FG .484, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (D.Murray 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins).
Turnovers: 15 (A.Holiday 3, D.Murray 3, Hunter 3, Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Forrest, Griffin, Kaminsky).
Steals: 7 (Bogdanovic 3, D.Murray, Hunter, Johnson, Kaminsky).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|29:46
|7-10
|1-1
|2-6
|4
|1
|15
|Porter Jr.
|29:46
|9-16
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|23
|Jokic
|34:20
|5-8
|4-5
|3-18
|10
|3
|14
|Caldwell-Pope
|11:41
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|J.Murray
|36:02
|15-24
|4-4
|1-5
|7
|0
|41
|Braun
|32:09
|4-11
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|4
|10
|Brown
|23:52
|2-10
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|1
|8
|Cancar
|22:20
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Nnaji
|13:40
|2-4
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|4
|Reed
|2:08
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|2:08
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|2:08
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|48-95
|17-20
|12-48
|32
|15
|128
Percentages: FG .505, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (J.Murray 7-12, Porter Jr. 3-8, Braun 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Cancar 1-3, Brown 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Nnaji 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jokic 2, Nnaji 2, Gordon, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 5, Brown 2, Braun, Cancar, J.Murray, Reed, Watson).
Steals: 14 (Brown 3, Porter Jr. 3, Braun 2, Nnaji 2, Cancar, J.Murray, Jokic, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|34
|22
|—
|108
|Denver
|35
|35
|27
|31
|—
|128
A_19,630 (19,520). T_2:03.
