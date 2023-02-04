FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins30:113-50-01-4326
Hunter31:537-154-41-34220
Capela26:235-102-33-110312
Griffin26:016-112-21-24115
D.Murray35:3210-215-71-410028
Bogdanovic30:174-100-01-5358
Okongwu19:003-70-02-6146
Johnson16:065-81-10-50111
Forrest11:441-10-00-1002
A.Holiday7:390-30-00-1100
Kaminsky2:370-00-00-0000
Krejci2:370-00-00-1000
Totals240:0044-9114-1710-432618108

Percentages: FG .484, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (D.Murray 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins).

Turnovers: 15 (A.Holiday 3, D.Murray 3, Hunter 3, Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Forrest, Griffin, Kaminsky).

Steals: 7 (Bogdanovic 3, D.Murray, Hunter, Johnson, Kaminsky).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon29:467-101-12-64115
Porter Jr.29:469-162-20-21123
Jokic34:205-84-53-1810314
Caldwell-Pope11:411-41-20-0014
J.Murray36:0215-244-41-57041
Braun32:094-110-02-72410
Brown23:522-103-41-3518
Cancar22:201-52-20-1325
Nnaji13:402-40-03-5014
Reed2:081-10-00-0002
Smith2:080-00-00-1010
Watson2:081-20-00-0002
Totals240:0048-9517-2012-483215128

Percentages: FG .505, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (J.Murray 7-12, Porter Jr. 3-8, Braun 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Cancar 1-3, Brown 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Nnaji 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jokic 2, Nnaji 2, Gordon, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 5, Brown 2, Braun, Cancar, J.Murray, Reed, Watson).

Steals: 14 (Brown 3, Porter Jr. 3, Braun 2, Nnaji 2, Cancar, J.Murray, Jokic, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta30223422108
Denver35352731128

A_19,630 (19,520). T_2:03.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you