ATLANTA (108)
Collins 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 7-15 4-4 20, Capela 5-10 2-3 12, D.Murray 10-21 5-7 28, Griffin 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 5-8 1-1 11, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 3-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-10 0-0 8, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 14-17 108.
DENVER (128)
Gordon 7-10 1-1 15, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-2 23, Jokic 5-8 4-5 14, Caldwell-Pope 1-4 1-2 4, J.Murray 15-24 4-4 41, Cancar 1-5 2-2 5, Nnaji 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 2-10 3-4 8, Braun 4-11 0-0 10, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-95 17-20 128.
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|34
|22
|—
|108
|Denver
|35
|35
|27
|31
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-20 (D.Murray 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2), Denver 15-38 (J.Murray 7-12, Porter Jr. 3-8, Braun 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Cancar 1-3, Brown 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Nnaji 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 43 (Capela 11), Denver 48 (Jokic 18). Assists_Atlanta 26 (D.Murray 10), Denver 32 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Denver 15. A_19,630 (19,520)
