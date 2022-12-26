PHOENIX (125)
Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125.
DENVER (128)
Gordon 11-18 5-9 28, Porter Jr. 3-11 1-2 7, Jokic 16-25 7-9 41, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 4-4 15, Murray 7-19 7-8 26, Nnaji 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 0-1 5, Braun 1-1 0-0 3, Hyland 1-6 1-1 3. Totals 45-94 25-34 128.
|Phoenix
|24
|33
|27
|29
|12
|—
|125
|Denver
|28
|23
|30
|32
|15
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 17-35 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3), Denver 13-36 (Murray 5-11, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Jokic 2-4, Braun 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hyland 0-5, Porter Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 46 (Ayton 16), Denver 48 (Jokic 15). Assists_Phoenix 32 (Paul 16), Denver 29 (Jokic 15). Total Fouls_Phoenix 30, Denver 23. A_19,642 (19,520)
