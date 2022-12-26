FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges40:155-121-10-23513
Craig35:525-80-03-72313
Ayton37:359-183-43-162322
Booker4:201-20-00-0002
Paul40:396-175-100-416417
Shamet38:4010-204-40-26531
Lee30:265-84-41-80218
Biyombo15:252-41-31-3235
Wainright11:290-00-02-2020
Okogie10:192-50-02-2134
Totals265:0045-9418-2612-463230125

Percentages: FG .479, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet).

Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee).

Steals: 7 (Ayton 2, Craig 2, Paul 2, Wainright).

Technical Fouls: Suns, 9:09 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon41:2611-185-97-132228
Porter Jr.34:533-111-20-8047
Jokic44:2516-257-94-1515441
Caldwell-Pope38:524-104-40-24315
Murray43:117-197-80-55026
Brown26:322-40-10-2225
Hyland14:081-61-11-2143
Braun12:581-10-00-1013
Nnaji8:350-00-00-0030
Totals265:0045-9425-3412-482923128

Percentages: FG .479, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Murray 5-11, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Jokic 2-4, Braun 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hyland 0-5, Porter Jr. 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon, Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 12 (Gordon 3, Jokic 3, Murray 3, Hyland 2, Caldwell-Pope).

Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Murray 2, Gordon, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Jokic, 6:06 third.

Phoenix2433272912125
Denver2823303215128

A_19,642 (19,520). T_2:51.

