|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|40:15
|5-12
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|5
|13
|Craig
|35:52
|5-8
|0-0
|3-7
|2
|3
|13
|Ayton
|37:35
|9-18
|3-4
|3-16
|2
|3
|22
|Booker
|4:20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Paul
|40:39
|6-17
|5-10
|0-4
|16
|4
|17
|Shamet
|38:40
|10-20
|4-4
|0-2
|6
|5
|31
|Lee
|30:26
|5-8
|4-4
|1-8
|0
|2
|18
|Biyombo
|15:25
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|5
|Wainright
|11:29
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|0
|Okogie
|10:19
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|4
|Totals
|265:00
|45-94
|18-26
|12-46
|32
|30
|125
Percentages: FG .479, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet).
Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee).
Steals: 7 (Ayton 2, Craig 2, Paul 2, Wainright).
Technical Fouls: Suns, 9:09 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|41:26
|11-18
|5-9
|7-13
|2
|2
|28
|Porter Jr.
|34:53
|3-11
|1-2
|0-8
|0
|4
|7
|Jokic
|44:25
|16-25
|7-9
|4-15
|15
|4
|41
|Caldwell-Pope
|38:52
|4-10
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|3
|15
|Murray
|43:11
|7-19
|7-8
|0-5
|5
|0
|26
|Brown
|26:32
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Hyland
|14:08
|1-6
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|4
|3
|Braun
|12:58
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Nnaji
|8:35
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|265:00
|45-94
|25-34
|12-48
|29
|23
|128
Percentages: FG .479, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Murray 5-11, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Jokic 2-4, Braun 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hyland 0-5, Porter Jr. 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon, Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 12 (Gordon 3, Jokic 3, Murray 3, Hyland 2, Caldwell-Pope).
Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Murray 2, Gordon, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Jokic, 6:06 third.
|Phoenix
|24
|33
|27
|29
|12
|—
|125
|Denver
|28
|23
|30
|32
|15
|—
|128
A_19,642 (19,520). T_2:51.
