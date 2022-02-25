DENVER (128)
Gordon 6-10 0-0 12, Je.Green 3-9 0-0 7, Jokic 9-15 5-7 25, Barton 11-17 6-6 31, Morris 7-9 2-2 19, Ja.Green 3-4 4-4 12, Campazzo 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 3-4 0-0 8, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Hyland 2-9 0-1 5, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 48-86 17-20 128.
SACRAMENTO (110)
Barnes 4-7 5-6 14, Harkless 2-4 0-0 5, Sabonis 15-23 1-1 33, Fox 9-18 1-2 20, Holiday 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 0-1 1-2 1, Lamb 4-8 2-2 11, Jones 2-3 2-2 6, DiVincenzo 3-7 0-0 8, Mitchell 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 43-86 15-18 110.
|Denver
|35
|28
|29
|36
|—
|128
|Sacramento
|25
|33
|29
|23
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Denver 15-35 (Morris 3-4, Barton 3-6, Ja.Green 2-2, Forbes 2-3, Jokic 2-4, Je.Green 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Hyland 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Howard 0-1), Sacramento 9-29 (Sabonis 2-3, DiVincenzo 2-6, Barnes 1-2, Fox 1-3, Harkless 1-3, Holiday 1-3, Lamb 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 39 (Jokic 12), Sacramento 34 (Sabonis 14). Assists_Denver 30 (Jokic 9), Sacramento 25 (Sabonis 5). Total Fouls_Denver 24, Sacramento 17. A_15,855 (17,608)