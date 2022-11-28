|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|E.Gordon
|28:06
|4-10
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|11
|Smith Jr.
|17:26
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|9
|Sengun
|23:21
|7-14
|4-5
|3-7
|3
|4
|18
|Ja.Green
|30:44
|5-15
|6-8
|0-2
|7
|2
|17
|K.Porter Jr.
|29:29
|4-9
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|2
|12
|Martin Jr.
|27:42
|5-9
|3-5
|2-6
|1
|0
|15
|Eason
|18:57
|2-6
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Nix
|18:31
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|7
|Mathews
|14:58
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Garuba
|10:39
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Fernando
|8:03
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Christopher
|6:07
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Marjanovic
|5:57
|1-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|39-85
|19-25
|12-37
|25
|20
|113
Percentages: FG .459, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic).
Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4, Fernando 2, Christopher, Eason, Garuba, K.Porter Jr., Nix, Smith Jr.).
Steals: 4 (Eason, Fernando, K.Porter Jr., Mathews).
Technical Fouls: Rockets, 1:30 first; Sengun, 5:11 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|34:58
|4-10
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|12
|A.Gordon
|13:50
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|Jokic
|27:27
|11-17
|9-10
|6-12
|8
|2
|32
|Caldwell-Pope
|23:27
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|8
|Murray
|25:28
|11-17
|5-6
|0-2
|5
|3
|31
|Smith
|26:12
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|8
|0
|10
|Reed
|25:08
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Cancar
|19:16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|Jordan
|18:32
|4-5
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|2
|8
|Nnaji
|17:44
|7-12
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|15
|Braun
|5:57
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|50-88
|17-20
|13-43
|31
|22
|129
Percentages: FG .568, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Murray 4-8, Reed 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Jokic 1-2, Brown 1-3, Nnaji 1-4, A.Gordon 0-1, Braun 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Murray, Smith).
Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 3, Smith 3, A.Gordon 2, Murray 2, Brown, Cancar, Jordan, Nnaji).
Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Cancar 2, Smith 2, A.Gordon, Murray).
Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 2:20 first.
|Houston
|39
|29
|23
|22
|—
|113
|Denver
|42
|28
|36
|23
|—
|129
A_16,027 (19,520). T_2:13.
