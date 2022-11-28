FGFTReb
HOUSTON
E.Gordon28:064-100-02-21011
Smith Jr.17:263-40-01-3139
Sengun23:217-144-53-73418
Ja.Green30:445-156-80-27217
K.Porter Jr.29:294-90-02-46212
Martin Jr.27:425-93-52-61015
Eason18:572-61-21-3016
Nix18:312-32-20-1427
Mathews14:581-60-00-2023
Garuba10:392-20-00-3024
Fernando8:032-20-01-2024
Christopher6:071-22-20-1204
Marjanovic5:571-31-10-1003
Totals240:0039-8519-2512-372520113

Percentages: FG .459, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic).

Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4, Fernando 2, Christopher, Eason, Garuba, K.Porter Jr., Nix, Smith Jr.).

Steals: 4 (Eason, Fernando, K.Porter Jr., Mathews).

Technical Fouls: Rockets, 1:30 first; Sengun, 5:11 second.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown34:584-103-31-33312
A.Gordon13:502-30-01-3044
Jokic27:2711-179-106-128232
Caldwell-Pope23:273-40-00-0208
Murray25:2811-175-60-25331
Smith26:125-90-01-58010
Reed25:083-60-00-3129
Cancar19:160-30-00-2330
Jordan18:324-50-02-10128
Nnaji17:447-120-12-30215
Braun5:570-10-00-0000
White2:010-10-00-0010
Totals240:0050-8817-2013-433122129

Percentages: FG .568, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Murray 4-8, Reed 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Jokic 1-2, Brown 1-3, Nnaji 1-4, A.Gordon 0-1, Braun 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Murray, Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 3, Smith 3, A.Gordon 2, Murray 2, Brown, Cancar, Jordan, Nnaji).

Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Cancar 2, Smith 2, A.Gordon, Murray).

Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 2:20 first.

Houston39292322113
Denver42283623129

A_16,027 (19,520). T_2:13.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

