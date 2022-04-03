FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon36:449-143-42-83024
Ja.Green11:461-20-01-1242
Jokic32:5915-228-111-186338
Barton36:358-123-40-12025
Morris35:581-94-40-31006
Hyland26:334-91-11-24410
Rivers22:570-10-00-1120
Reed21:273-42-20-12310
Cousins15:016-92-31-33214
Totals240:0047-8223-296-383318129

Percentages: FG .573, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Barton 6-8, Gordon 3-5, Reed 2-2, Hyland 1-6, Rivers 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Jokic 0-3, Morris 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Cousins, Gordon, Morris).

Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 7, Barton, Cousins, Hyland, Ja.Green, Morris).

Steals: 10 (Jokic 3, Hyland 2, Morris 2, Reed 2, Barton).

Technical Fouls: Green, 3:43 first.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis34:3411-256-61-98028
Monk33:135-90-01-36311
D.Howard23:263-52-40-7028
Bradley27:354-50-00-11310
Westbrook33:4611-155-102-107527
Anthony25:468-180-01-22317
Horton-Tucker17:433-61-10-4327
Augustin16:561-50-00-1143
Johnson15:351-20-01-2203
Gabriel11:252-20-00-1134
Totals240:0049-9214-216-403125118

Percentages: FG .533, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Bradley 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Monk 1-3, Anthony 1-7, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Westbrook 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Gabriel, Westbrook).

Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Davis 2, Westbrook 2, D.Howard, Horton-Tucker, Johnson).

Steals: 4 (Davis 2, Westbrook 2).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 3:30 first.

Denver24383334129
L.A. Lakers28333324118

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:23.

