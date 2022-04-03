|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|36:44
|9-14
|3-4
|2-8
|3
|0
|24
|Ja.Green
|11:46
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|2
|Jokic
|32:59
|15-22
|8-11
|1-18
|6
|3
|38
|Barton
|36:35
|8-12
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|25
|Morris
|35:58
|1-9
|4-4
|0-3
|10
|0
|6
|Hyland
|26:33
|4-9
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|4
|10
|Rivers
|22:57
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Reed
|21:27
|3-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|10
|Cousins
|15:01
|6-9
|2-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|14
|Totals
|240:00
|47-82
|23-29
|6-38
|33
|18
|129
Percentages: FG .573, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Barton 6-8, Gordon 3-5, Reed 2-2, Hyland 1-6, Rivers 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Jokic 0-3, Morris 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Jokic 2, Cousins, Gordon, Morris).
Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 7, Barton, Cousins, Hyland, Ja.Green, Morris).
Steals: 10 (Jokic 3, Hyland 2, Morris 2, Reed 2, Barton).
Technical Fouls: Green, 3:43 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|34:34
|11-25
|6-6
|1-9
|8
|0
|28
|Monk
|33:13
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|3
|11
|D.Howard
|23:26
|3-5
|2-4
|0-7
|0
|2
|8
|Bradley
|27:35
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|10
|Westbrook
|33:46
|11-15
|5-10
|2-10
|7
|5
|27
|Anthony
|25:46
|8-18
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|17
|Horton-Tucker
|17:43
|3-6
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|2
|7
|Augustin
|16:56
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|3
|Johnson
|15:35
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|3
|Gabriel
|11:25
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|49-92
|14-21
|6-40
|31
|25
|118
Percentages: FG .533, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Bradley 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Monk 1-3, Anthony 1-7, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Westbrook 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, Gabriel, Westbrook).
Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Davis 2, Westbrook 2, D.Howard, Horton-Tucker, Johnson).
Steals: 4 (Davis 2, Westbrook 2).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 3:30 first.
|Denver
|24
|38
|33
|34
|—
|129
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|33
|33
|24
|—
|118
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:23.
