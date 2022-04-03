DENVER (129)
Gordon 9-14 3-4 24, Ja.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jokic 15-22 8-11 38, Barton 8-12 3-4 25, Morris 1-9 4-4 6, Cousins 6-9 2-3 14, Hyland 4-9 1-1 10, Reed 3-4 2-2 10, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-82 23-29 129.
L.A. LAKERS (118)
Davis 11-25 6-6 28, Monk 5-9 0-0 11, D.Howard 3-5 2-4 8, Bradley 4-5 0-0 10, Westbrook 11-15 5-10 27, Anthony 8-18 0-0 17, Gabriel 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Augustin 1-5 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 49-92 14-21 118.
|Denver
|24
|38
|33
|34
|—
|129
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|33
|33
|24
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Denver 12-31 (Barton 6-8, Gordon 3-5, Reed 2-2, Hyland 1-6, Rivers 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Jokic 0-3, Morris 0-4), L.A. Lakers 6-20 (Bradley 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Monk 1-3, Anthony 1-7, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Westbrook 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 38 (Jokic 18), L.A. Lakers 40 (Westbrook 10). Assists_Denver 33 (Morris 10), L.A. Lakers 31 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_Denver 18, L.A. Lakers 25. A_18,997 (18,997)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.