MILWAUKEE (106)
G.Antetokounmpo 13-22 5-7 31, Middleton 6-14 0-0 13, Lopez 5-9 2-2 13, Allen 3-7 4-4 13, Holiday 3-11 2-2 9, Beauchamp 2-2 0-0 5, Portis 4-11 2-2 11, T.Antetokounmpo 1-1 0-0 2, Ingles 0-1 2-2 2, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Matthews 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-88 19-21 106.
DENVER (129)
Gordon 4-9 0-0 9, Porter Jr. 7-12 2-3 19, Jokic 10-20 10-11 31, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 3-5 11, Murray 9-19 3-4 26, Cancar 0-0 0-0 0, J.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Nnaji 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 4-6 1-3 11, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 47-89 20-28 129.
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|19
|21
|—
|106
|Denver
|37
|26
|34
|32
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-36 (Allen 3-6, Beauchamp 1-1, Connaughton 1-4, Lopez 1-4, Portis 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Middleton 1-5, Ingles 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Carter 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3), Denver 15-36 (Murray 5-10, Porter Jr. 3-6, Watson 2-2, Brown 2-3, J.Green 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Jokic 1-6, Braun 0-1, Nnaji 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 40 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Denver 48 (Caldwell-Pope 8). Assists_Milwaukee 26 (Holiday 7), Denver 28 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Denver 18. A_19,919 (19,520)
