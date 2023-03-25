|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|32:28
|13-22
|5-7
|1-9
|4
|2
|31
|Middleton
|28:52
|6-14
|0-0
|0-8
|5
|0
|13
|Lopez
|19:11
|5-9
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|13
|Allen
|24:39
|3-7
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|13
|Holiday
|29:36
|3-11
|2-2
|0-2
|7
|2
|9
|Portis
|24:53
|4-11
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|11
|Connaughton
|23:40
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|5
|Ingles
|18:40
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Carter
|17:42
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Matthews
|11:14
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Beauchamp
|5:54
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|3:11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|39-88
|19-21
|4-40
|26
|19
|106
Percentages: FG .443, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Allen 3-6, Beauchamp 1-1, Connaughton 1-4, Lopez 1-4, Portis 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Middleton 1-5, Ingles 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Carter 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Lopez).
Turnovers: 10 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Connaughton 2, Middleton 2, Carter, Ingles).
Steals: 7 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Middleton 2, Holiday).
Technical Fouls: Portis, 5:19 third; Lopez, 4:04 third; Antetokounmpo, 6:41 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|27:19
|4-9
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Porter Jr.
|28:04
|7-12
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|1
|19
|Jokic
|31:53
|10-20
|10-11
|1-6
|11
|2
|31
|Caldwell-Pope
|28:07
|4-8
|3-5
|2-8
|1
|0
|11
|Murray
|32:46
|9-19
|3-4
|0-6
|9
|3
|26
|Brown
|28:39
|4-6
|1-3
|0-5
|1
|2
|11
|J.Green
|19:37
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Braun
|17:55
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Nnaji
|12:50
|2-3
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|5
|Bryant
|3:17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Cancar
|3:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|3:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Watson
|3:11
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|47-89
|20-28
|7-48
|28
|18
|129
Percentages: FG .528, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Murray 5-10, Porter Jr. 3-6, Watson 2-2, Brown 2-3, J.Green 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Jokic 1-6, Braun 0-1, Nnaji 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Murray, Nnaji).
Turnovers: 10 (Jokic 3, Murray 3, Brown, Bryant, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon).
Steals: 4 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Jokic).
Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 2:11 first.
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|19
|21
|—
|106
|Denver
|37
|26
|34
|32
|—
|129
A_19,919 (19,520). T_2:13.
