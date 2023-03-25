FGFTReb
G.Antetokounmpo32:2813-225-71-94231
Middleton28:526-140-00-85013
Lopez19:115-92-21-21413
Allen24:393-74-40-41213
Holiday29:363-112-20-2729
Portis24:534-112-21-60211
Connaughton23:402-50-00-4235
Ingles18:400-12-20-1222
Carter17:420-40-00-2220
Matthews11:140-12-20-0102
Beauchamp5:542-20-00-1005
T.Antetokounmpo3:111-10-01-1102
Totals240:0039-8819-214-402619106

Percentages: FG .443, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Allen 3-6, Beauchamp 1-1, Connaughton 1-4, Lopez 1-4, Portis 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Middleton 1-5, Ingles 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Carter 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Lopez).

Turnovers: 10 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Connaughton 2, Middleton 2, Carter, Ingles).

Steals: 7 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Middleton 2, Holiday).

Technical Fouls: Portis, 5:19 third; Lopez, 4:04 third; Antetokounmpo, 6:41 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon27:194-90-01-7139
Porter Jr.28:047-122-32-70119
Jokic31:5310-2010-111-611231
Caldwell-Pope28:074-83-52-81011
Murray32:469-193-40-69326
Brown28:394-61-30-51211
J.Green19:373-50-00-2127
Braun17:550-20-00-0020
Nnaji12:502-31-21-6125
Bryant3:171-10-00-0002
Cancar3:110-00-00-1000
Smith3:110-00-00-0310
Watson3:113-40-00-0008
Totals240:0047-8920-287-482818129

Percentages: FG .528, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Murray 5-10, Porter Jr. 3-6, Watson 2-2, Brown 2-3, J.Green 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Jokic 1-6, Braun 0-1, Nnaji 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Murray, Nnaji).

Turnovers: 10 (Jokic 3, Murray 3, Brown, Bryant, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon).

Steals: 4 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Jokic).

Technical Fouls: coach Michael Malone, 2:11 first.

Milwaukee38281921106
Denver37263432129

A_19,919 (19,520). T_2:13.

