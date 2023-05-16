L.A. LAKERS (126)
James 9-16 8-11 26, Reaves 7-14 4-4 23, Davis 14-23 11-11 40, Russell 4-11 0-0 8, Schroder 2-3 0-0 6, Hachimura 8-11 0-0 17, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Walker IV 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 46-84 23-26 126.
DENVER (132)
Gordon 4-9 4-8 12, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 15, Jokic 12-17 7-8 34, Caldwell-Pope 9-17 0-0 21, Murray 12-20 3-3 31, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 6-11 3-3 16, Braun 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-91 17-22 132.
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|29
|38
|34
|—
|126
|Denver
|37
|35
|34
|26
|—
|132
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-24 (Reaves 5-9, Schroder 2-2, Walker IV 2-4, Davis 1-1, Hachimura 1-1, Russell 0-3, James 0-4), Denver 15-32 (Murray 4-8, Jokic 3-3, Porter Jr. 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-8, Brown 1-1, Green 1-1, Braun 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 30 (James 12), Denver 47 (Jokic 21). Assists_L.A. Lakers 30 (James 9), Denver 29 (Jokic 14). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Denver 21. A_19,633 (19,520)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.