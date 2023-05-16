|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|39:52
|9-16
|8-11
|3-12
|9
|1
|26
|Reaves
|42:09
|7-14
|4-4
|1-2
|8
|5
|23
|Davis
|41:50
|14-23
|11-11
|1-10
|3
|3
|40
|Russell
|26:08
|4-11
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|8
|Schroder
|32:02
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|6
|Hachimura
|28:10
|8-11
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|17
|Walker IV
|19:37
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Vanderbilt
|10:12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-84
|23-26
|5-30
|30
|21
|126
Percentages: FG .548, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Reaves 5-9, Schroder 2-2, Walker IV 2-4, Davis 1-1, Hachimura 1-1, Russell 0-3, James 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 2, Hachimura, James).
Turnovers: 7 (James 3, Schroder 2, Russell, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 6 (Davis 3, Walker IV 2, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|35:59
|4-9
|4-8
|3-3
|3
|1
|12
|Porter Jr.
|34:33
|6-12
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|2
|15
|Jokic
|42:26
|12-17
|7-8
|6-21
|14
|4
|34
|Caldwell-Pope
|35:59
|9-17
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|5
|21
|Murray
|37:03
|12-20
|3-3
|1-5
|5
|5
|31
|Brown
|24:11
|6-11
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|2
|16
|Green
|17:35
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Braun
|12:14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|50-91
|17-22
|15-47
|29
|21
|132
Percentages: FG .549, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Murray 4-8, Jokic 3-3, Porter Jr. 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-8, Brown 1-1, Green 1-1, Braun 0-2, Gordon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Jokic 2, Porter Jr. 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope, Murray).
Turnovers: 11 (Jokic 5, Gordon 2, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Murray, Porter Jr.).
Steals: 5 (Murray 3, Caldwell-Pope 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|29
|38
|34
|—
|126
|Denver
|37
|35
|34
|26
|—
|132
A_19,633 (19,520). T_2:34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.