FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brissett15:361-50-00-1202
Nesmith23:394-92-22-31213
Turner23:036-113-54-70115
Hield24:453-63-31-6309
Nembhard24:542-100-00-1655
Mathurin31:325-109-111-21119
McConnell19:073-32-20-3618
Duarte16:505-87-80-11218
Taylor16:172-20-03-3004
J.Smith15:564-100-01-4149
Jackson9:010-20-00-1100
Queen7:041-60-01-1103
Bitadze6:550-00-22-3000
Johnson5:211-23-41-3026
Totals240:0037-8429-3716-392318111

Percentages: FG .440, FT .784.

3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Nesmith 3-5, Johnson 1-1, Duarte 1-2, Queen 1-3, J.Smith 1-4, Nembhard 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Hield 0-2, Mathurin 0-2, Turner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Turner 2).

Turnovers: 21 (Nembhard 5, McConnell 4, Duarte 2, Hield 2, Nesmith 2, Turner 2, Bitadze, Jackson, Mathurin, Taylor).

Steals: 7 (Duarte 2, Hield, J.Smith, Johnson, Nembhard, Turner).

Technical Fouls: Pacers, 8:15 third; Nembhard, 8:01 fourth.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon30:2411-155-92-56428
Porter Jr.31:248-140-00-80119
Nnaji26:092-42-32-3157
Caldwell-Pope26:204-70-00-1149
Murray29:284-87-75-1014117
B.Brown26:487-111-10-45417
Green18:272-32-41-2356
Jordan17:495-70-01-23110
Braun15:124-51-21-22210
Hyland8:452-50-00-0215
Reed4:532-20-00-1006
I.Smith4:210-20-00-0100
Totals240:0051-8318-2612-383828134

Percentages: FG .614, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Porter Jr. 3-8, Murray 2-2, Reed 2-2, B.Brown 2-4, Braun 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Hyland 1-4, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Brown, Braun, Jordan, Nnaji).

Turnovers: 16 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Gordon 3, Murray 3, B.Brown 2, Hyland 2, Jordan 2, I.Smith).

Steals: 16 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Nnaji 3, B.Brown 2, Green 2, Murray 2, Hyland, I.Smith, Jordan, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Jordan, 8:01 fourth.

Indiana28252929111
Denver37243835134

A_19,609 (19,520). T_2:14.

