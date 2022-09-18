Houston33309
Denver3301016

First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 20, 5:30.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 40, 2:19.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 7:20.

Den_FG McManus 24, :20.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 8:33.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Saubert 22 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 12:37.

Den_FG McManus 50, 3:36.

A_76,191.

HouDen
First downs1520
Total Net Yards234350
Rushes-yards18-8031-149
Passing154201
Punt Returns1-74-59
Kickoff Returns1-221-17
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int19-38-014-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-233-18
Punts5-53.65-42.8
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-9413-100
Time of Possession27:2732:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 15-69, Driskel 1-10, Mills 2-1. Denver, J.Williams 15-75, Gordon 10-47, Washington 1-19, Sutton 1-5, Wilson 2-3, Jeudy 1-1, Beck 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 19-38-0-177. Denver, Wilson 14-31-1-219.

RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-58, Cooks 4-54, Brown 3-24, Moore 2-14, Burkhead 2-9, Jordan 2-3, Pierce 1-8, O.Howard 1-7. Denver, Sutton 7-122, Cleveland 2-28, Saubert 1-22, Hinton 1-20, Jeudy 1-11, J.Williams 1-10, Gordon 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

