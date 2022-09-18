|Houston
|3
|3
|3
|0
|—
|9
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|10
|—
|16
First Quarter
Den_FG McManus 20, 5:30.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 40, 2:19.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 7:20.
Den_FG McManus 24, :20.
Third Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 8:33.
Fourth Quarter
Den_Saubert 22 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 12:37.
Den_FG McManus 50, 3:36.
A_76,191.
|Hou
|Den
|First downs
|15
|20
|Total Net Yards
|234
|350
|Rushes-yards
|18-80
|31-149
|Passing
|154
|201
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|4-59
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-0
|14-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|3-18
|Punts
|5-53.6
|5-42.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-94
|13-100
|Time of Possession
|27:27
|32:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 15-69, Driskel 1-10, Mills 2-1. Denver, J.Williams 15-75, Gordon 10-47, Washington 1-19, Sutton 1-5, Wilson 2-3, Jeudy 1-1, Beck 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Houston, Mills 19-38-0-177. Denver, Wilson 14-31-1-219.
RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-58, Cooks 4-54, Brown 3-24, Moore 2-14, Burkhead 2-9, Jordan 2-3, Pierce 1-8, O.Howard 1-7. Denver, Sutton 7-122, Cleveland 2-28, Saubert 1-22, Hinton 1-20, Jeudy 1-11, J.Williams 1-10, Gordon 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
