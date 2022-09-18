Houston33309
Denver3301016

First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 20, 5:30. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 2:18. Key Play: Wilson 11 pass to Jeudy. Denver 3, Houston 0.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 40, 2:19. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: T.Smith kick return to Houston 24; Pierce 12 run; Mills 18 pass to Brown; Driskel 10 run on 3rd-and-1. Houston 3, Denver 3.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 7:20. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 5:32. Key Plays: Mills 25 pass to Cooks; Mills 5 pass to Burkhead on 3rd-and-16. Houston 6, Denver 3.

Den_FG McManus 24, :20. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: J.Williams 17 run; Wilson 34 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-5; Wilson 11 pass to Sutton. Houston 6, Denver 6.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 8:33. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Kirksey 0 interception return to Denver 46; Pierce 11 run; Pierce 11 run; Mills 4 pass to N.Collins on 3rd-and-5; Pierce 5 run on 4th-and-1. Houston 9, Denver 6.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Saubert 22 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 12:37. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 3:56. Key Play: Wilson 35 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-16. Denver 13, Houston 9.

Den_FG McManus 50, 3:36. Drive: 12 plays, 54 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Wilson 10 pass to Sutton; Wilson 20 pass to Hinton; Wilson 16 pass to Cleveland. Denver 16, Houston 9.

A_76,191.

HouDen
FIRST DOWNS1520
Rushing75
Passing611
Penalty24
THIRD DOWN EFF2-133-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-31-1
TOTAL NET YARDS234350
Total Plays5965
Avg Gain4.05.4
NET YARDS RUSHING80149
Rushes1831
Avg per rush4.4444.806
NET YARDS PASSING154201
Sacked-Yds lost3-233-18
Gross-Yds passing177219
Completed-Att.19-3814-31
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play3.7565.912
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-35-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.5-53.65-42.8
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2976
Punt Returns1-74-59
Kickoff Returns1-221-17
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds8-9413-100
FUMBLES-Lost2-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION27:2732:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 15-69, Driskel 1-10, Mills 2-1. Denver, J.Williams 15-75, Gordon 10-47, Washington 1-19, Sutton 1-5, Wilson 2-3, Jeudy 1-1, Beck 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 19-38-0-177. Denver, Wilson 14-31-1-219.

RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-58, Cooks 4-54, Brown 3-24, Moore 2-14, Burkhead 2-9, Jordan 2-3, Pierce 1-8, O.Howard 1-7. Denver, Sutton 7-122, Cleveland 2-28, Saubert 1-22, Hinton 1-20, Jeudy 1-11, J.Williams 1-10, Gordon 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, King 1-7. Denver, Washington 4-59.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Smith 1-22. Denver, Washington 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Stingley 8-0-0, Owens 6-4-0, Kirksey 4-1-.5, Nelson 4-1-0, R.Green 3-2-1.5, Grugier-Hill 3-2-0, Pitre 2-3-0, Okoronkwo 2-1-0, Hinish 1-1-0, King 1-1-0, Pierre-Louis 1-1-0, Greenard 1-0-1, Booker 1-0-0, Cashman 1-0-0, Dwumfour 1-0-0, Lopez 1-0-0, M.Collins 0-1-0, Hughes 0-1-0. Denver, Sterns 5-1-0, Mathis 5-0-0, Dr.Jones 4-2-2, Jackson 3-3-0, K.Williams 3-1-0, Griffith 3-0-0, Singleton 2-3-0, Gregory 2-1-1, D.Jones 2-1-0, Surtain 2-0-0, Darby 1-0-0, Henningsen 1-0-0, Purcell 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Locke 0-1-0, D.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, Kirksey 1-0. Denver, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

