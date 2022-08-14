Dallas00077
Denver0170017

Second Quarter

Den_Se.Williams 1 pass from Jo.Johnson (McManus kick), 12:48. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:10. Key Play: Jo.Johnson 40 pass to B.Johnson on 3rd-and-8. Denver 7, Dallas 0.

Den_Hinton 24 pass from Jo.Johnson (McManus kick), 5:24. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Jo.Johnson 17 pass to Tomlinson; Jo.Johnson 6 pass to B.Johnson on 3rd-and-5. Denver 14, Dallas 0.

Den_FG McManus 52, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 1:02. Key Plays: Jo.Johnson 14 pass to B.Johnson; Jo.Johnson 23 pass to Hinton. Denver 17, Dallas 0.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Fehoko 12 pass from DiNucci (Maher kick), 4:56. Drive: 16 plays, 95 yards, 5:44. Key Plays: DiNucci 5 pass to Turpin on 3rd-and-4; DiNucci 13 pass to Drummond. Denver 17, Dallas 7.

A_76,476.

DalDen
FIRST DOWNS2119
Rushing70
Passing1114
Penalty35
THIRD DOWN EFF5-145-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-30-3
TOTAL NET YARDS316324
Total Plays6663
Avg Gain4.85.1
NET YARDS RUSHING14139
Rushes2822
Avg per rush5.0361.773
NET YARDS PASSING175285
Sacked-Yds lost2-210-0
Gross-Yds passing196285
Completed-Att.21-3624-41
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play4.6056.951
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-2-23-3-1
PUNTS-Avg.5-48.84-44.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5745
Punt Returns1-103-45
Kickoff Returns2-470-0
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds17-1298-64
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION31:2328:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Davis 8-51, Dowdle 9-36, Shampklin 7-32, DiNucci 3-13, Rush 1-9. Denver, Scott 6-20, Hardy 5-13, Borghi 4-10, Jo.Johnson 1-3, Boone 3-(minus 1), Rypien 2-(minus 2), Washington 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Dallas, DiNucci 9-16-0-112, Rush 12-20-1-84. Denver, Jo.Johnson 16-23-0-172, Rypien 8-18-0-113.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Ferguson 3-29, Davis 3-16, Fehoko 2-18, Sprinkle 2-16, Hendershot 2-13, Turpin 2-12, Tolbert 2-10, B.Smith 1-40, Houston 1-18, Drummond 1-13, Vasher 1-11, Shampklin 1-0. Denver, B.Johnson 4-64, S.Williams 4-29, Virgil 3-83, Hinton 3-53, Shepherd 2-11, Hardy 2-8, Washington 2-8, Tomlinson 1-17, Fulgham 1-11, Quinn 1-2, Borghi 1-(minus 1).

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-10. Denver, Washington 2-45, Davis 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 2-47. Denver, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Wright 7-0-0, Bland 4-1-0, Jackson 2-4-0, Bohanna 2-2-0, Sam 2-2-0, K.Brown 2-0-0, Harper 2-0-0, Jefferson 1-2-0, Joseph 1-2-0, Basham 1-1-0, Coyle 1-0-0, Faoliu 1-0-0, Gallimore 1-0-0, Golston 1-0-0, Hill 1-0-0, Ridgeway 1-0-0, Taylor-Stuart 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Tolbert 1-0-0, Bronson 0-1-0, Fowler 0-1-0, Mosely 0-1-0, Mukuamu 0-1-0, Tafua 0-1-0. Denver, Ja.Johnson 5-2-0, Strnad 5-1-0, Wade 3-1-0, Browning 3-0-1, Lewis 3-0-0, Mathis 3-0-0, Singleton 2-2-0, Turner-Yell 2-2-0, Harris 2-1-0, Uwazurike 2-0-0, Sterns 1-3-0, Hicks 1-1-0, Ojemudia 1-1-0, Patrick 1-1-0, J.Reed 1-1-0, Kongbo 1-0-1, Agim 1-0-0, Austin 1-0-0, Henningsen 1-0-0, McMillian 1-0-0, Bonitto 0-1-0, Mauga 0-1-0, M.Reed 0-1-0, Spencer 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Denver, Locke 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Hajrullahu 56. Denver, McManus 57.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

