|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Denver
|0
|17
|0
|0
|—
|17
Second Quarter
Den_Se.Williams 1 pass from Jo.Johnson (McManus kick), 12:48.
Den_Hinton 24 pass from Jo.Johnson (McManus kick), 5:24.
Den_FG McManus 52, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Fehoko 12 pass from DiNucci (Maher kick), 4:56.
A_76,476.
|Dal
|Den
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|316
|324
|Rushes-yards
|28-141
|22-39
|Passing
|175
|285
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|3-45
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-1
|24-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|0-0
|Punts
|5-48.8
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|17-129
|8-64
|Time of Possession
|31:23
|28:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Davis 8-51, Dowdle 9-36, Shampklin 7-32, DiNucci 3-13, Rush 1-9. Denver, Scott 6-20, Hardy 5-13, Borghi 4-10, Jo.Johnson 1-3, Boone 3-(minus 1), Rypien 2-(minus 2), Washington 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Dallas, DiNucci 9-16-0-112, Rush 12-20-1-84. Denver, Jo.Johnson 16-23-0-172, Rypien 8-18-0-113.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Ferguson 3-29, Davis 3-16, Fehoko 2-18, Sprinkle 2-16, Hendershot 2-13, Turpin 2-12, Tolbert 2-10, B.Smith 1-40, Houston 1-18, Drummond 1-13, Vasher 1-11, Shampklin 1-0. Denver, B.Johnson 4-64, S.Williams 4-29, Virgil 3-83, Hinton 3-53, Shepherd 2-11, Hardy 2-8, Washington 2-8, Tomlinson 1-17, Fulgham 1-11, Quinn 1-2, Borghi 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Hajrullahu 56. Denver, McManus 57.
