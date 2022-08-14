Dallas00077
Denver0170017

Second Quarter

Den_Se.Williams 1 pass from Jo.Johnson (McManus kick), 12:48.

Den_Hinton 24 pass from Jo.Johnson (McManus kick), 5:24.

Den_FG McManus 52, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Fehoko 12 pass from DiNucci (Maher kick), 4:56.

A_76,476.

DalDen
First downs2119
Total Net Yards316324
Rushes-yards28-14122-39
Passing175285
Punt Returns1-103-45
Kickoff Returns2-470-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int21-36-124-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-210-0
Punts5-48.84-44.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards17-1298-64
Time of Possession31:2328:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Davis 8-51, Dowdle 9-36, Shampklin 7-32, DiNucci 3-13, Rush 1-9. Denver, Scott 6-20, Hardy 5-13, Borghi 4-10, Jo.Johnson 1-3, Boone 3-(minus 1), Rypien 2-(minus 2), Washington 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Dallas, DiNucci 9-16-0-112, Rush 12-20-1-84. Denver, Jo.Johnson 16-23-0-172, Rypien 8-18-0-113.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Ferguson 3-29, Davis 3-16, Fehoko 2-18, Sprinkle 2-16, Hendershot 2-13, Turpin 2-12, Tolbert 2-10, B.Smith 1-40, Houston 1-18, Drummond 1-13, Vasher 1-11, Shampklin 1-0. Denver, B.Johnson 4-64, S.Williams 4-29, Virgil 3-83, Hinton 3-53, Shepherd 2-11, Hardy 2-8, Washington 2-8, Tomlinson 1-17, Fulgham 1-11, Quinn 1-2, Borghi 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Hajrullahu 56. Denver, McManus 57.

