Minnesota0100313
Denver0170623

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 50, 12:53.

Min_Koback 1 run (Joseph kick), 7:41.

Den_Washington 11 run (McManus kick), 5:48.

Den_Browning 17 fumble return (McManus kick), :48.

Min_FG Joseph 46, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 58, 14:55.

Den_FG McManus 40, 3:19.

Den_FG McManus 31, :19.

A_76,473.

MinDen
First downs1821
Total Net Yards282392
Rushes-yards25-10525-148
Passing177244
Punt Returns1-211-4
Kickoff Returns2-421-0
Interceptions Ret.1-50-0
Comp-Att-Int19-33-025-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-460-0
Punts4-56.254-44.0
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-618-60
Time of Possession30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Chandler 5-44, Koback 14-41, Nwangwu 4-14, Mannion 1-7, Mond 1-(minus 1). Denver, Ozigbo 13-59, Boone 5-44, Hardy 4-23, Washington 1-11, Rypien 1-7, J.Johnson 1-4.

PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 9-16-0-121, Mond 10-17-0-102. Denver, Rypien 14-21-1-137, J.Johnson 11-14-0-107.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Davidson 4-47, Smith-Marsette 3-63, Mitchell 3-18, Jackson 2-28, Johnson 2-25, Koback 2-14, Nailor 1-16, Muse 1-11, Chandler 1-1. Denver, S.Williams 4-68, Virgil 4-58, Ozigbo 4-24, Hamler 3-18, Hardy 3-17, Tomlinson 2-24, Saubert 2-20, Boone 2-7, Shepherd 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

