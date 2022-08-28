|Minnesota
|0
|10
|0
|3
|—
|13
|Denver
|0
|17
|0
|6
|—
|23
Second Quarter
Den_FG McManus 50, 12:53.
Min_Koback 1 run (Joseph kick), 7:41.
Den_Washington 11 run (McManus kick), 5:48.
Den_Browning 17 fumble return (McManus kick), :48.
Min_FG Joseph 46, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 58, 14:55.
Den_FG McManus 40, 3:19.
Den_FG McManus 31, :19.
A_76,473.
|Min
|Den
|First downs
|18
|21
|Total Net Yards
|282
|392
|Rushes-yards
|25-105
|25-148
|Passing
|177
|244
|Punt Returns
|1-21
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-33-0
|25-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-46
|0-0
|Punts
|4-56.25
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-61
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|30:08
|29:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Chandler 5-44, Koback 14-41, Nwangwu 4-14, Mannion 1-7, Mond 1-(minus 1). Denver, Ozigbo 13-59, Boone 5-44, Hardy 4-23, Washington 1-11, Rypien 1-7, J.Johnson 1-4.
PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 9-16-0-121, Mond 10-17-0-102. Denver, Rypien 14-21-1-137, J.Johnson 11-14-0-107.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Davidson 4-47, Smith-Marsette 3-63, Mitchell 3-18, Jackson 2-28, Johnson 2-25, Koback 2-14, Nailor 1-16, Muse 1-11, Chandler 1-1. Denver, S.Williams 4-68, Virgil 4-58, Ozigbo 4-24, Hamler 3-18, Hardy 3-17, Tomlinson 2-24, Saubert 2-20, Boone 2-7, Shepherd 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
