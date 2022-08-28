Minnesota0100313
Denver0170623

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 50, 12:53. Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Boone 15 run; Rypien 6 pass to Hamler on 3rd-and-6; Hardy 16 run. Denver 3, Minnesota 0.

Min_Koback 1 run (Joseph kick), 7:41. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Koback kick return to Minnesota 22; Koback 13 run; Mannion 16 pass to Nailor on 3rd-and-7; Mannion 11 pass to Muse; Chandler 25 run. Minnesota 7, Denver 3.

Den_Washington 11 run (McManus kick), 5:48. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Rypien 45 pass to S.Williams; Rypien 11 pass to S.Williams. Denver 10, Minnesota 7.

Den_Browning 17 fumble return (McManus kick), :48. Denver 17, Minnesota 7.

Min_FG Joseph 46, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 00:48. Key Plays: Mannion 18 pass to Bi.Johnson on 3rd-and-1; Mannion 20 pass to T.Jackson. Denver 17, Minnesota 10.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 58, 14:55. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:40. Key Plays: Mond 8 pass to T.Jackson on 3rd-and-7; Mond 30 pass to Smith-Marsette. Denver 17, Minnesota 13.

Den_FG McManus 40, 3:19. Drive: 11 plays, 64 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: J.Johnson 30 pass to Virgil on 3rd-and-11; J.Johnson 12 pass to Virgil. Denver 20, Minnesota 13.

Den_FG McManus 31, :19. Drive: 4 plays, -5 yards, 1:48. Key Play: Ozigbo 4 run on 3rd-and-17. Denver 23, Minnesota 13.

A_76,473.

MinDen
FIRST DOWNS1821
Rushing58
Passing1110
Penalty23
THIRD DOWN EFF5-135-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-31-1
TOTAL NET YARDS282392
Total Plays6360
Avg Gain4.56.5
NET YARDS RUSHING105148
Rushes2525
Avg per rush4.25.92
NET YARDS PASSING177244
Sacked-Yds lost5-460-0
Gross-Yds passing223244
Completed-Att.19-3325-35
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.6586.971
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-2-26-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.4-56.254-44.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE684
Punt Returns1-211-4
Kickoff Returns2-421-0
Interceptions1-50-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-618-60
FUMBLES-Lost3-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Chandler 5-44, Koback 14-41, Nwangwu 4-14, Mannion 1-7, Mond 1-(minus 1). Denver, Ozigbo 13-59, Boone 5-44, Hardy 4-23, Washington 1-11, Rypien 1-7, J.Johnson 1-4.

PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 9-16-0-121, Mond 10-17-0-102. Denver, Rypien 14-21-1-137, J.Johnson 11-14-0-107.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Davidson 4-47, Smith-Marsette 3-63, Mitchell 3-18, Jackson 2-28, Johnson 2-25, Koback 2-14, Nailor 1-16, Muse 1-11, Chandler 1-1. Denver, S.Williams 4-68, Virgil 4-58, Ozigbo 4-24, Hamler 3-18, Hardy 3-17, Tomlinson 2-24, Saubert 2-20, Boone 2-7, Shepherd 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Smith-Marsette 1-21. Denver, Washington 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Koback 2-42. Denver, Virgil 1-0.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Brown 7-3-0, Dorn 6-0-0, Boyd 4-3-0, Kwenkeu 4-2-0, Asamoah 3-4-0, Metellus 2-2-0, T.Smith 2-1-0, Evans 2-0-0, Nickerson 2-0-0, Ty.Smith 2-0-0, Vilain 2-0-0, Otomewo 1-2-0, Hairston 1-1-0, J.Lynch 1-1-0, Dye 1-0-0, Twyman 0-2-0, McCloud 0-1-0. Denver, Bonitto 4-2-2, Harris 3-2-.5, J.Reed 3-2-0, Turner-Yell 3-1-1, Gemmel 3-1-0, Mauga 3-1-0, Bassey 3-0-0, Mathis 3-0-0, Agim 2-0-1, Austin 2-0-0, Hicks 2-0-0, Cooper 1-3-.5, Uwazurike 1-2-0, Henningsen 1-1-0, Locke 1-1-0, Browning 1-0-0, Fleming 1-0-0, A.Patrick 1-0-0, Lewis 0-2-0, Singleton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Vilain 1-5. Denver, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

