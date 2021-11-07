|Denver
|6
|10
|3
|11
|—
|30
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|16
|—
|16
First Quarter
Den_Gordon 3 run (kick failed), 1:48. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: J.Williams 11 run; J.Williams 20 run on 3rd-and-2; Bridgewater 25 pass to Jeudy; Gordon 13 run. Denver 6, Dallas 0.
Second Quarter
Den_T.Patrick 44 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 12:13. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: J.Williams 17 run; Bridgewater 11 pass to T.Patrick on 3rd-and-10. Denver 13, Dallas 0.
Den_FG McManus 53, 3:41. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: Gordon 12 run; Bridgewater 19 pass to T.Patrick on 3rd-and-8; Gordon 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Gordon 11 run. Denver 16, Dallas 0.
Third Quarter
Den_FG McManus 27, 8:08. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 6:52. Key Plays: D.Spencer kick return to Denver 21; J.Williams 30 run; Bridgewater 11 pass to T.Patrick on 3rd-and-8; Bridgewater 20 pass to Jeudy; Bridgewater 8 pass to Gordon on 3rd-and-9. Denver 19, Dallas 0.
Fourth Quarter
Den_Bridgewater 1 run (Sutton pass from Bridgewater), 11:18. Drive: 13 plays, 85 yards, 7:30. Key Plays: Gordon 14 run; Bridgewater 16 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-3; Bridgewater 40 pass to Hinton on 3rd-and-14. Denver 27, Dallas 0.
Den_FG McManus 42, 6:32. Drive: 5 plays, 15 yards, 3:15. Key Plays: Sterns 1 interception return to Dallas 39; J.Williams 10 run. Denver 30, Dallas 0.
Dal_Turner 5 pass from Prescott (Elliott run), 4:08. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: Elliott 10 run on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 24 pass to Ce.Wilson on 3rd-and-15; Prescott 32 pass to Pollard. Denver 30, Dallas 8.
Dal_Turner 4 pass from Prescott (Prescott run), :55. Drive: 11 plays, 65 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: Prescott 10 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 4 pass to Elliott on 3rd-and-4; Prescott 20 pass to Schultz; Prescott 11 pass to Turner. Denver 30, Dallas 16.
A_93,503.
|Den
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|14
|Rushing
|12
|2
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-15
|5-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|407
|290
|Total Plays
|73
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|190
|78
|Rushes
|41
|16
|Avg per rush
|4.634
|4.875
|NET YARDS PASSING
|217
|212
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-32
|2-20
|Gross-Yds passing
|249
|232
|Completed-Att.
|19-28
|19-39
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.781
|5.171
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-5
|3-0-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-31.333
|4-48.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|26
|89
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-24
|2-89
|Interceptions
|1-1
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-37
|5-38
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|41:12
|18:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 17-111, Gordon 21-80, Bridgewater 3-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 10-51, Prescott 2-16, Pollard 4-11.
PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 19-28-0-249. Dallas, Prescott 19-39-1-232.
RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 6-69, T.Patrick 4-85, Okwuegbunam 4-25, Gordon 2-15, Hinton 1-40, Sutton 1-9, Saubert 1-6. Dallas, Turner 5-33, Schultz 4-54, Elliott 3-25, Cooper 2-37, C.Wilson 2-28, Lamb 2-23, Pollard 1-32.
PUNT RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 1-1. Dallas, C.Wilson 1-0, Wright 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-24. Dallas, Pollard 2-89.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Jackson 7-2-0, Browning 4-2-0, Cooper 3-1-2, Surtain 2-1-0, Simmons 2-0-0, Sterns 2-0-0, Darby 1-2-0, Young 1-2-0, Fuller 1-1-0, S.Harris 1-1-0, D.Williams 1-1-0, Ford 1-0-0, Hairston 1-0-0, J.Harris 1-0-0, Stephen 1-0-0. Dallas, Parsons 8-2-2.5, Vander Esch 7-5-0, Kearse 5-4-0, Lewis 5-2-.5, Neal 5-1-0, D.Wilson 4-2-0, Watkins 3-1-1, A.Brown 2-1-0, Gregory 2-0-0, Basham 1-1-0, Diggs 1-1-0, Hamilton 1-1-0, Odighizuwa 1-1-0, Schultz 1-0-0, Bohanna 0-2-0, Armstrong 0-1-0, Gifford 0-1-0, Golston 0-1-0, Hooker 0-1-0, Kazee 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Sterns 1-1. Dallas, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 53.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.