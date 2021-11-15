|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IUPUI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carrasco
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|0
|Maxwell
|24
|4-12
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|14
|McClure
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|7
|Pruitt
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Stanton
|18
|1-5
|0-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|2
|Harvey
|27
|4-8
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|13
|Seay
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|5
|LaStrap
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|4
|0
|Depersia
|17
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Isitua
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Pandev
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-52
|6-9
|9-34
|12
|23
|47
Percentages: FG .308, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harvey 3-5, Maxwell 3-7, Depersia 1-3, Seay 1-3, McClure 1-4, Pruitt 0-1, LaStrap 0-2, Stanton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (LaStrap 6, Pruitt 5, Carrasco 3, Maxwell 2, Stanton 2, Depersia, Isitua, Pandev).
Steals: 2 (LaStrap, McClure).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tainamo
|14
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Hunt
|32
|9-13
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|22
|Johnson
|35
|0-6
|5-6
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Moore
|39
|3-4
|0-4
|1-8
|0
|2
|6
|Smith
|34
|2-3
|1-5
|2-6
|1
|0
|6
|Henn
|24
|6-9
|5-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|21
|Porter
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|3
|Gatlin
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Lopez-Sanvicente
|1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-46
|13-24
|4-26
|9
|12
|63
Percentages: FG .457, FT .542.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Henn 4-4, Hunt 2-2, Smith 1-2, Porter 1-3, Gatlin 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Henn 2, Hunt).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Tainamo 2, Gatlin, Henn, Moore).
Steals: 9 (Moore 4, Hunt 2, Johnson 2, Henn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|IUPUI
|19
|28
|—
|47
|Denver
|37
|26
|—
|63
A_197 (4,080).