FGFTReb
IUPUIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carrasco170-10-03-6020
Maxwell244-123-31-30214
McClure243-70-02-5037
Pruitt191-30-00-1132
Stanton181-50-20-5312
Harvey274-82-20-61113
Seay232-60-02-2025
LaStrap200-50-01-2440
Depersia171-41-20-2314
Isitua70-10-00-2040
Pandev40-00-00-0000
Totals20016-526-99-34122347

Percentages: FG .308, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harvey 3-5, Maxwell 3-7, Depersia 1-3, Seay 1-3, McClure 1-4, Pruitt 0-1, LaStrap 0-2, Stanton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 21 (LaStrap 6, Pruitt 5, Carrasco 3, Maxwell 2, Stanton 2, Depersia, Isitua, Pandev).

Steals: 2 (LaStrap, McClure).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tainamo140-60-00-2040
Hunt329-132-20-32022
Johnson350-65-60-3215
Moore393-40-41-8026
Smith342-31-52-6106
Henn246-95-61-31121
Porter161-40-00-1313
Gatlin50-10-00-0020
Lopez-Sanvicente10-00-10-0010
Totals20021-4613-244-2691263

Percentages: FG .457, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Henn 4-4, Hunt 2-2, Smith 1-2, Porter 1-3, Gatlin 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Henn 2, Hunt).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Tainamo 2, Gatlin, Henn, Moore).

Steals: 9 (Moore 4, Hunt 2, Johnson 2, Henn).

Technical Fouls: None.

IUPUI192847
Denver372663

A_197 (4,080).

