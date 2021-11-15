IUPUI (0-3)
Carrasco 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 4-12 3-3 14, McClure 3-7 0-0 7, Pruitt 1-3 0-0 2, Stanton 1-5 0-2 2, Harvey 4-8 2-2 13, Seay 2-6 0-0 5, LaStrap 0-5 0-0 0, Depersia 1-4 1-2 4, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Pandev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 6-9 47.
DENVER (2-1)
Tainamo 0-6 0-0 0, Hunt 9-13 2-2 22, Johnson 0-6 5-6 5, Moore 3-4 0-4 6, Smith 2-3 1-5 6, Henn 6-9 5-6 21, Porter 1-4 0-0 3, Gatlin 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-46 13-24 63.
Halftime_Denver 37-19. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 9-27 (Harvey 3-5, Maxwell 3-7, Depersia 1-3, Seay 1-3, McClure 1-4, Pruitt 0-1, LaStrap 0-2, Stanton 0-2), Denver 8-16 (Henn 4-4, Hunt 2-2, Smith 1-2, Porter 1-3, Gatlin 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_IUPUI 34 (Carrasco, Harvey 6), Denver 26 (Moore 8). Assists_IUPUI 12 (LaStrap 4), Denver 9 (Porter 3). Total Fouls_IUPUI 23, Denver 12. A_197 (4,080).