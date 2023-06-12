MIAMI (89)
Butler 5-18 9-11 21, Love 1-4 0-0 3, Adebayo 9-20 2-2 20, Strus 5-12 1-1 12, Vincent 3-13 0-0 6, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 4-9 2-2 10, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Zeller 0-1 0-0 0, Lowry 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 33-96 14-16 89.
DENVER (94)
Gordon 1-6 2-4 4, Porter Jr. 7-17 1-2 16, Jokic 12-16 3-5 28, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 2-2 11, Murray 6-15 0-0 14, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 4-14 2-4 10, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 2-4 3-6 7. Totals 38-84 13-23 94.
|Miami
|24
|27
|20
|18
|—
|89
|Denver
|22
|22
|26
|24
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Miami 9-35 (Lowry 4-9, Butler 2-5, Robinson 1-3, Love 1-4, Strus 1-6, Martin 0-4, Vincent 0-4), Denver 5-28 (Murray 2-7, Jokic 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-6, Gordon 0-2, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 44 (Adebayo 12), Denver 57 (Jokic 16). Assists_Miami 18 (Butler 5), Denver 21 (Murray 8). Total Fouls_Miami 21, Denver 13. A_19,537 (19,520)
