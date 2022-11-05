AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic833.157-96.5944-1944-50.88016220.3
Porter729.042-91.46226-5312-15.80012217.4
Gordon829.350-90.5568-2715-25.60012315.4
Murray727.642-101.41614-369-13.69210715.3
Hyland618.222-63.34914-3214-19.7377212.0
Caldwell-Pope732.027-60.45019-366-61.0007911.3
Brown828.336-71.50714-303-6.5008911.1
Green819.524-48.5004-1217-23.739698.6
Jordan612.213-16.8131-15-12.417325.3
Braun816.414-29.4835-132-4.500354.4
Nnaji64.25-10.5000-22-21.000122.0
Reed66.73-11.2732-51-2.50091.5
Watson42.33-7.4290-00-0.00061.5
Smith54.62-8.2500-10-0.00040.8
Cancar32.00-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
White22.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM8240.0340-702.484111-267130-177.734921115.1
OPPONENTS8240.0343-718.47899-283144-186.774929116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic15769111.4739.122010284
Porter1338517.391.3250492
Gordon1832506.2162.01002109
Murray220223.1213.0406150
Hyland0661.0223.71201102
Caldwell-Pope324273.9213.0160774
Brown917263.2334.11505103
Green719263.2101.3170650
Jordan924335.53.5110174
Braun713202.591.190442
Nnaji325.80.080110
Reed044.71.250360
Watson213.80.010000
Smith022.42.440041
Cancar000.00.000010
White011.50.000100
TEAM8827936745.922027.515905111731
OPPONENTS7527134643.220525.61680629837

