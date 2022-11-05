|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|8
|33.1
|57-96
|.594
|4-19
|44-50
|.880
|162
|20.3
|Porter
|7
|29.0
|42-91
|.462
|26-53
|12-15
|.800
|122
|17.4
|Gordon
|8
|29.3
|50-90
|.556
|8-27
|15-25
|.600
|123
|15.4
|Murray
|7
|27.6
|42-101
|.416
|14-36
|9-13
|.692
|107
|15.3
|Hyland
|6
|18.2
|22-63
|.349
|14-32
|14-19
|.737
|72
|12.0
|Caldwell-Pope
|7
|32.0
|27-60
|.450
|19-36
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|11.3
|Brown
|8
|28.3
|36-71
|.507
|14-30
|3-6
|.500
|89
|11.1
|Green
|8
|19.5
|24-48
|.500
|4-12
|17-23
|.739
|69
|8.6
|Jordan
|6
|12.2
|13-16
|.813
|1-1
|5-12
|.417
|32
|5.3
|Braun
|8
|16.4
|14-29
|.483
|5-13
|2-4
|.500
|35
|4.4
|Nnaji
|6
|4.2
|5-10
|.500
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|2.0
|Reed
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|2-5
|1-2
|.500
|9
|1.5
|Watson
|4
|2.3
|3-7
|.429
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.5
|Smith
|5
|4.6
|2-8
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|Cancar
|3
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|White
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|8
|240.0
|340-702
|.484
|111-267
|130-177
|.734
|921
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|8
|240.0
|343-718
|.478
|99-283
|144-186
|.774
|929
|116.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|15
|76
|91
|11.4
|73
|9.1
|22
|0
|10
|28
|4
|Porter
|13
|38
|51
|7.3
|9
|1.3
|25
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Gordon
|18
|32
|50
|6.2
|16
|2.0
|10
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Murray
|2
|20
|22
|3.1
|21
|3.0
|4
|0
|6
|15
|0
|Hyland
|0
|6
|6
|1.0
|22
|3.7
|12
|0
|1
|10
|2
|Caldwell-Pope
|3
|24
|27
|3.9
|21
|3.0
|16
|0
|7
|7
|4
|Brown
|9
|17
|26
|3.2
|33
|4.1
|15
|0
|5
|10
|3
|Green
|7
|19
|26
|3.2
|10
|1.3
|17
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Jordan
|9
|24
|33
|5.5
|3
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|7
|4
|Braun
|7
|13
|20
|2.5
|9
|1.1
|9
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Nnaji
|3
|2
|5
|.8
|0
|.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reed
|0
|4
|4
|.7
|1
|.2
|5
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Cancar
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|White
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|88
|279
|367
|45.9
|220
|27.5
|159
|0
|51
|117
|31
|OPPONENTS
|75
|271
|346
|43.2
|205
|25.6
|168
|0
|62
|98
|37
