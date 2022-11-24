|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|15
|32.3
|126-201
|.627
|9-31
|79-93
|.849
|340
|22.7
|Porter
|16
|29.1
|96-206
|.466
|47-110
|24-30
|.800
|263
|16.4
|Murray
|14
|29.4
|88-210
|.419
|22-64
|27-35
|.771
|225
|16.1
|Gordon
|15
|29.5
|89-151
|.589
|16-42
|42-69
|.609
|236
|15.7
|Hyland
|13
|21.5
|63-160
|.394
|37-84
|32-38
|.842
|195
|15.0
|Caldwell-Pope
|17
|32.1
|72-153
|.471
|41-83
|22-28
|.786
|207
|12.2
|Brown
|18
|28.8
|80-171
|.468
|24-60
|16-19
|.842
|200
|11.1
|Green
|16
|19.9
|47-89
|.528
|5-20
|28-36
|.778
|127
|7.9
|Jordan
|15
|15.9
|34-45
|.756
|1-1
|10-23
|.435
|79
|5.3
|Cancar
|10
|9.4
|16-34
|.471
|7-18
|3-3
|1.000
|42
|4.2
|Nnaji
|13
|9.9
|23-37
|.622
|2-7
|6-7
|.857
|54
|4.2
|Braun
|17
|14.6
|23-55
|.418
|7-19
|7-11
|.636
|60
|3.5
|Reed
|13
|8.8
|7-30
|.233
|5-15
|4-6
|.667
|23
|1.8
|Watson
|5
|2.6
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.2
|Smith
|5
|4.6
|2-8
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|White
|4
|4.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|18
|241.4
|769-1561
|.493
|223-556
|300-398
|.754
|2061
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|18
|241.4
|765-1571
|.487
|221-623
|307-405
|.758
|2058
|114.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|25
|117
|142
|9.5
|135
|9.0
|43
|0
|20
|50
|9
|Porter
|19
|77
|96
|6.0
|20
|1.3
|42
|0
|10
|18
|6
|Murray
|8
|44
|52
|3.7
|66
|4.7
|13
|0
|15
|30
|2
|Gordon
|37
|67
|104
|6.9
|38
|2.5
|23
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Hyland
|3
|24
|27
|2.1
|47
|3.6
|24
|0
|8
|23
|4
|Caldwell-Pope
|10
|51
|61
|3.6
|40
|2.4
|37
|0
|21
|24
|7
|Brown
|20
|62
|82
|4.6
|87
|4.8
|37
|0
|18
|34
|10
|Green
|12
|29
|41
|2.6
|19
|1.2
|33
|0
|6
|16
|3
|Jordan
|24
|66
|90
|6.0
|15
|1.0
|25
|0
|3
|21
|10
|Cancar
|1
|12
|13
|1.3
|7
|.7
|10
|0
|3
|5
|3
|Nnaji
|12
|5
|17
|1.3
|2
|.2
|22
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Braun
|13
|29
|42
|2.5
|15
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Reed
|2
|16
|18
|1.4
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|White
|2
|2
|4
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|190
|604
|794
|44.1
|499
|27.7
|346
|0
|127
|269
|76
|OPPONENTS
|162
|575
|737
|40.9
|476
|26.4
|365
|0
|140
|234
|82
