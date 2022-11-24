AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic1532.3126-201.6279-3179-93.84934022.7
Porter1629.196-206.46647-11024-30.80026316.4
Murray1429.488-210.41922-6427-35.77122516.1
Gordon1529.589-151.58916-4242-69.60923615.7
Hyland1321.563-160.39437-8432-38.84219515.0
Caldwell-Pope1732.172-153.47141-8322-28.78620712.2
Brown1828.880-171.46824-6016-19.84220011.1
Green1619.947-89.5285-2028-36.7781277.9
Jordan1515.934-45.7561-110-23.435795.3
Cancar109.416-34.4717-183-31.000424.2
Nnaji139.923-37.6222-76-7.857544.2
Braun1714.623-55.4187-197-11.636603.5
Reed138.87-30.2335-154-6.667231.8
Watson52.63-9.3330-10-0.00061.2
Smith54.62-8.2500-10-0.00040.8
White44.50-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM18241.4769-1561.493223-556300-398.7542061114.5
OPPONENTS18241.4765-1571.487221-623307-405.7582058114.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic251171429.51359.043020509
Porter1977966.0201.342010186
Murray844523.7664.713015302
Gordon37671046.9382.523082014
Hyland324272.1473.62408234
Caldwell-Pope1051613.6402.437021247
Brown2062824.6874.8370183410
Green1229412.6191.23306163
Jordan2466906.0151.025032110
Cancar112131.37.7100353
Nnaji125171.32.2220361
Braun1329422.515.9190763
Reed216181.46.51104121
Watson213.60.010000
Smith022.42.440041
White2241.00.020102
TEAM19060479444.149927.7346012726976
OPPONENTS16257573740.947626.4365014023482

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you