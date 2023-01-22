|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|41
|33.3
|390-623
|.626
|35-94
|215-262
|.821
|1030
|25.1
|Murray
|39
|31.9
|265-590
|.449
|85-217
|116-140
|.829
|731
|18.7
|Gordon
|41
|29.9
|261-440
|.593
|39-103
|126-198
|.636
|687
|16.8
|Porter
|32
|28.9
|192-403
|.476
|86-213
|47-61
|.770
|517
|16.2
|Hyland
|38
|19.9
|164-404
|.406
|89-227
|63-74
|.851
|480
|12.6
|Caldwell-Pope
|45
|31.4
|184-387
|.475
|93-197
|58-70
|.829
|519
|11.5
|Brown
|45
|28.7
|200-398
|.503
|59-147
|46-62
|.742
|505
|11.2
|Green
|25
|19.3
|70-132
|.530
|8-31
|37-55
|.673
|185
|7.4
|Cancar
|33
|14.1
|59-118
|.500
|29-61
|14-15
|.933
|161
|4.9
|Nnaji
|36
|12.3
|72-120
|.600
|8-29
|25-37
|.676
|177
|4.9
|Jordan
|31
|14.5
|66-86
|.767
|1-1
|17-38
|.447
|150
|4.8
|Braun
|42
|13.1
|56-124
|.452
|13-41
|14-25
|.560
|139
|3.3
|Reed
|30
|8.7
|22-64
|.344
|15-39
|13-18
|.722
|72
|2.4
|Smith
|21
|8.0
|21-55
|.382
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|45
|2.1
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|11
|3.1
|3-9
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|TEAM
|46
|241.1
|2028-3962
|.512
|563-1410
|792-1057
|.749
|5411
|117.6
|OPPONENTS
|46
|241.1
|1908-3982
|.479
|545-1562
|843-1105
|.763
|5204
|113.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|85
|365
|450
|11.0
|405
|9.9
|115
|0
|58
|141
|24
|Murray
|32
|129
|161
|4.1
|218
|5.6
|52
|0
|37
|80
|9
|Gordon
|99
|176
|275
|6.7
|108
|2.6
|76
|0
|33
|68
|31
|Porter
|31
|152
|183
|5.7
|35
|1.1
|74
|0
|20
|36
|16
|Hyland
|10
|73
|83
|2.2
|118
|3.1
|63
|0
|25
|63
|11
|Caldwell-Pope
|19
|112
|131
|2.9
|100
|2.2
|95
|0
|58
|51
|15
|Brown
|35
|149
|184
|4.1
|168
|3.7
|108
|0
|46
|71
|31
|Green
|22
|47
|69
|2.8
|30
|1.2
|47
|0
|11
|23
|7
|Cancar
|15
|54
|69
|2.1
|40
|1.2
|56
|0
|13
|22
|7
|Nnaji
|44
|25
|69
|1.9
|9
|.3
|65
|0
|9
|16
|11
|Jordan
|38
|116
|154
|5.0
|28
|.9
|53
|0
|6
|36
|20
|Braun
|24
|55
|79
|1.9
|21
|.5
|42
|0
|13
|17
|8
|Reed
|7
|35
|42
|1.4
|16
|.5
|28
|0
|8
|14
|4
|Smith
|1
|15
|16
|.8
|34
|1.6
|12
|0
|6
|19
|6
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|3
|4
|7
|.6
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|467
|1508
|1975
|42.9
|1330
|28.9
|892
|1
|344
|658
|202
|OPPONENTS
|449
|1391
|1840
|40.0
|1195
|26.0
|938
|0
|348
|605
|203
