AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic4133.3390-623.62635-94215-262.821103025.1
Murray3931.9265-590.44985-217116-140.82973118.7
Gordon4129.9261-440.59339-103126-198.63668716.8
Porter3228.9192-403.47686-21347-61.77051716.2
Hyland3819.9164-404.40689-22763-74.85148012.6
Caldwell-Pope4531.4184-387.47593-19758-70.82951911.5
Brown4528.7200-398.50359-14746-62.74250511.2
Green2519.370-132.5308-3137-55.6731857.4
Cancar3314.159-118.50029-6114-15.9331614.9
Nnaji3612.372-120.6008-2925-37.6761774.9
Jordan3114.566-86.7671-117-38.4471504.8
Braun4213.156-124.45213-4114-25.5601393.3
Reed308.722-64.34415-3913-18.722722.4
Smith218.021-55.3822-61-2.500452.1
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White113.13-9.3331-30-0.00070.6
TEAM46241.12028-3962.512563-1410792-1057.7495411117.6
OPPONENTS46241.11908-3982.479545-1562843-1105.7635204113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic8536545011.04059.911505814124
Murray321291614.12185.652037809
Gordon991762756.71082.6760336831
Porter311521835.7351.1740203616
Hyland1073832.21183.1630256311
Caldwell-Pope191121312.91002.2950585115
Brown351491844.11683.71080467131
Green2247692.8301.247011237
Cancar1554692.1401.256013227
Nnaji4425691.99.365091611
Jordan381161545.028.953063620
Braun2455791.921.542013178
Reed735421.416.52808144
Smith11516.8341.61206196
Watson213.50.010000
White347.60.050112
TEAM4671508197542.9133028.98921344658202
OPPONENTS4491391184040.0119526.09380348605203

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you