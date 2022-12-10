|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|22
|32.4
|195-312
|.625
|17-53
|109-136
|.801
|516
|23.5
|Murray
|21
|30.1
|140-326
|.429
|41-115
|52-67
|.776
|373
|17.8
|Gordon
|22
|29.4
|142-229
|.620
|25-61
|60-93
|.645
|369
|16.8
|Porter
|16
|29.1
|96-206
|.466
|47-110
|24-30
|.800
|263
|16.4
|Hyland
|17
|21.4
|80-197
|.406
|48-108
|36-44
|.818
|244
|14.4
|Brown
|25
|29.9
|111-233
|.476
|33-83
|25-30
|.833
|280
|11.2
|Caldwell-Pope
|24
|31.0
|92-200
|.460
|50-109
|26-33
|.788
|260
|10.8
|Green
|18
|19.7
|51-97
|.526
|7-24
|31-41
|.756
|140
|7.8
|Jordan
|20
|15.6
|45-59
|.763
|1-1
|15-32
|.469
|106
|5.3
|Cancar
|17
|12.1
|30-65
|.462
|14-34
|6-7
|.857
|80
|4.7
|Nnaji
|18
|10.1
|33-56
|.589
|3-14
|8-10
|.800
|77
|4.3
|Smith
|10
|12.0
|17-43
|.395
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|37
|3.7
|Braun
|23
|13.2
|28-65
|.431
|8-22
|7-13
|.538
|71
|3.1
|Reed
|18
|11.1
|16-53
|.302
|11-30
|8-10
|.800
|51
|2.8
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|8
|3.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|25
|241.0
|1080-2156
|.501
|307-773
|408-548
|.745
|2875
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|241.0
|1048-2144
|.489
|314-860
|439-579
|.758
|2849
|114.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|42
|178
|220
|10.0
|195
|8.9
|61
|0
|27
|74
|13
|Murray
|12
|66
|78
|3.7
|107
|5.1
|29
|0
|20
|42
|5
|Gordon
|54
|92
|146
|6.6
|48
|2.2
|42
|0
|15
|33
|17
|Porter
|19
|77
|96
|6.0
|20
|1.3
|42
|0
|10
|18
|6
|Hyland
|5
|33
|38
|2.2
|59
|3.5
|28
|0
|12
|31
|5
|Brown
|26
|87
|113
|4.5
|109
|4.4
|63
|0
|28
|45
|12
|Caldwell-Pope
|12
|57
|69
|2.9
|50
|2.1
|46
|0
|28
|30
|10
|Green
|14
|32
|46
|2.6
|23
|1.3
|38
|0
|7
|19
|3
|Jordan
|32
|86
|118
|5.9
|19
|1.0
|32
|0
|3
|25
|15
|Cancar
|5
|24
|29
|1.7
|17
|1.0
|23
|0
|7
|10
|4
|Nnaji
|17
|8
|25
|1.4
|4
|.2
|26
|0
|3
|9
|3
|Smith
|1
|12
|13
|1.3
|25
|2.5
|9
|0
|3
|12
|6
|Braun
|16
|33
|49
|2.1
|15
|.7
|26
|0
|8
|7
|4
|Reed
|4
|24
|28
|1.6
|9
|.5
|21
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|263
|813
|1076
|43.0
|700
|28.0
|491
|1
|177
|367
|107
|OPPONENTS
|223
|775
|998
|39.9
|651
|26.0
|513
|0
|187
|328
|110
