AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic2232.4195-312.62517-53109-136.80151623.5
Murray2130.1140-326.42941-11552-67.77637317.8
Gordon2229.4142-229.62025-6160-93.64536916.8
Porter1629.196-206.46647-11024-30.80026316.4
Hyland1721.480-197.40648-10836-44.81824414.4
Brown2529.9111-233.47633-8325-30.83328011.2
Caldwell-Pope2431.092-200.46050-10926-33.78826010.8
Green1819.751-97.5267-2431-41.7561407.8
Jordan2015.645-59.7631-115-32.4691065.3
Cancar1712.130-65.46214-346-7.857804.7
Nnaji1810.133-56.5893-148-10.800774.3
Smith1012.017-43.3952-61-2.500373.7
Braun2313.228-65.4318-227-13.538713.1
Reed1811.116-53.30211-308-10.800512.8
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White83.31-6.1670-20-0.00020.3
TEAM25241.01080-2156.501307-773408-548.7452875115.0
OPPONENTS25241.01048-2144.489314-860439-579.7582849114.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic4217822010.01958.9610277413
Murray1266783.71075.129020425
Gordon54921466.6482.2420153317
Porter1977966.0201.342010186
Hyland533382.2593.528012315
Brown26871134.51094.4630284512
Caldwell-Pope1257692.9502.1460283010
Green1432462.6231.33807193
Jordan32861185.9191.032032515
Cancar524291.7171.02307104
Nnaji178251.44.2260393
Smith112131.3252.5903126
Braun1633492.115.7260874
Reed424281.69.52105122
Watson213.50.010000
White235.60.040102
TEAM263813107643.070028.04911177367107
OPPONENTS22377599839.965126.05130187328110

