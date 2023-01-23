AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic4133.3390-623.62635-94215-262.821103025.1
Murray4032.1276-613.45086-223119-144.82675718.9
Gordon4230.1265-455.58240-106132-211.62670216.7
Porter3228.9192-403.47686-21347-61.77051716.2
Hyland3919.7164-408.40289-22963-74.85148012.3
Caldwell-Pope4631.5187-395.47395-20360-73.82252911.5
Brown4628.8206-411.50161-15246-64.71951911.3
Green2619.375-139.5409-3238-57.6671977.6
Nnaji3712.775-125.60010-3229-45.6441895.1
Jordan3114.566-86.7671-117-38.4471504.8
Cancar3414.059-118.50029-6114-15.9331614.7
Braun4313.360-131.45814-4315-26.5771493.5
Reed308.722-64.34415-3913-18.722722.4
Smith218.021-55.3822-61-2.500452.1
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White113.13-9.3331-30-0.00070.6
TEAM47241.12064-4044.510573-1438809-1090.7425510117.2
OPPONENTS47241.11948-4071.479552-1588857-1121.7645305112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic8536545011.04059.911505814124
Murray321341664.22275.753037819
Gordon1031822856.81092.6770357032
Porter311521835.7351.1740203616
Hyland1073832.11213.1640266411
Caldwell-Pope201151352.91012.2970605315
Brown351561914.21703.71100487231
Green2247692.7321.251011257
Nnaji4732792.110.369091613
Jordan381161545.028.953063620
Cancar1554692.0401.256013227
Braun2659852.024.6430131710
Reed735421.416.52808144
Smith11516.8341.61206196
Watson213.50.010000
White347.60.050112
TEAM4771540201742.9135228.89081351667207
OPPONENTS4631427189040.2121625.99620352613208

