|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|41
|33.3
|390-623
|.626
|35-94
|215-262
|.821
|1030
|25.1
|Murray
|40
|32.1
|276-613
|.450
|86-223
|119-144
|.826
|757
|18.9
|Gordon
|42
|30.1
|265-455
|.582
|40-106
|132-211
|.626
|702
|16.7
|Porter
|32
|28.9
|192-403
|.476
|86-213
|47-61
|.770
|517
|16.2
|Hyland
|39
|19.7
|164-408
|.402
|89-229
|63-74
|.851
|480
|12.3
|Caldwell-Pope
|46
|31.5
|187-395
|.473
|95-203
|60-73
|.822
|529
|11.5
|Brown
|46
|28.8
|206-411
|.501
|61-152
|46-64
|.719
|519
|11.3
|Green
|26
|19.3
|75-139
|.540
|9-32
|38-57
|.667
|197
|7.6
|Nnaji
|37
|12.7
|75-125
|.600
|10-32
|29-45
|.644
|189
|5.1
|Jordan
|31
|14.5
|66-86
|.767
|1-1
|17-38
|.447
|150
|4.8
|Cancar
|34
|14.0
|59-118
|.500
|29-61
|14-15
|.933
|161
|4.7
|Braun
|43
|13.3
|60-131
|.458
|14-43
|15-26
|.577
|149
|3.5
|Reed
|30
|8.7
|22-64
|.344
|15-39
|13-18
|.722
|72
|2.4
|Smith
|21
|8.0
|21-55
|.382
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|45
|2.1
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|11
|3.1
|3-9
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|TEAM
|47
|241.1
|2064-4044
|.510
|573-1438
|809-1090
|.742
|5510
|117.2
|OPPONENTS
|47
|241.1
|1948-4071
|.479
|552-1588
|857-1121
|.764
|5305
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|85
|365
|450
|11.0
|405
|9.9
|115
|0
|58
|141
|24
|Murray
|32
|134
|166
|4.2
|227
|5.7
|53
|0
|37
|81
|9
|Gordon
|103
|182
|285
|6.8
|109
|2.6
|77
|0
|35
|70
|32
|Porter
|31
|152
|183
|5.7
|35
|1.1
|74
|0
|20
|36
|16
|Hyland
|10
|73
|83
|2.1
|121
|3.1
|64
|0
|26
|64
|11
|Caldwell-Pope
|20
|115
|135
|2.9
|101
|2.2
|97
|0
|60
|53
|15
|Brown
|35
|156
|191
|4.2
|170
|3.7
|110
|0
|48
|72
|31
|Green
|22
|47
|69
|2.7
|32
|1.2
|51
|0
|11
|25
|7
|Nnaji
|47
|32
|79
|2.1
|10
|.3
|69
|0
|9
|16
|13
|Jordan
|38
|116
|154
|5.0
|28
|.9
|53
|0
|6
|36
|20
|Cancar
|15
|54
|69
|2.0
|40
|1.2
|56
|0
|13
|22
|7
|Braun
|26
|59
|85
|2.0
|24
|.6
|43
|0
|13
|17
|10
|Reed
|7
|35
|42
|1.4
|16
|.5
|28
|0
|8
|14
|4
|Smith
|1
|15
|16
|.8
|34
|1.6
|12
|0
|6
|19
|6
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|3
|4
|7
|.6
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|477
|1540
|2017
|42.9
|1352
|28.8
|908
|1
|351
|667
|207
|OPPONENTS
|463
|1427
|1890
|40.2
|1216
|25.9
|962
|0
|352
|613
|208
