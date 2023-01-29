AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic4333.5409-650.62939-100222-270.822107925.1
Murray4232.4294-650.45291-238125-151.82880419.1
Gordon4530.1287-496.57944-113139-223.62375716.8
Porter3328.9199-414.48191-22248-62.77453716.3
Hyland4119.9173-432.40091-24069-80.86350612.3
Caldwell-Pope4831.5193-412.46898-21160-73.82254411.3
Brown4928.9218-443.49266-16647-66.71254911.2
Green2919.582-159.51612-4343-63.6832197.6
Nnaji4013.180-140.57112-4132-49.6532045.1
Cancar3614.263-128.49230-6616-17.9411724.8
Jordan3214.467-87.7701-117-38.4471524.8
Braun4513.766-142.46516-4716-27.5931643.6
Smith228.526-62.4192-61-2.500552.5
Reed319.022-69.31915-4113-18.722722.3
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White113.13-9.3331-30-0.00070.6
TEAM50241.02185-4302.508609-1539848-1139.7455827116.5
OPPONENTS50241.02069-4323.479588-1679910-1193.7635636112.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic8838146910.94249.911905915126
Murray331381714.12405.756041879
Gordon1111973086.81192.6850357435
Porter311581895.7351.1760203616
Hyland1076862.11243.0650286613
Caldwell-Pope221201423.01092.31030655516
Brown381672054.21773.61170528035
Green2354772.7361.256013287
Nnaji5241932.311.3710121716
Cancar1660762.1441.260013258
Jordan391181574.930.959073720
Braun2861892.026.6470141810
Smith11617.8371.71306226
Reed841491.616.53008154
Watson213.50.010000
White347.60.050112
TEAM5051633213842.8142828.69631374712223
OPPONENTS4961525202140.4128125.610060378660220

