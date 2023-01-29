|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|43
|33.5
|409-650
|.629
|39-100
|222-270
|.822
|1079
|25.1
|Murray
|42
|32.4
|294-650
|.452
|91-238
|125-151
|.828
|804
|19.1
|Gordon
|45
|30.1
|287-496
|.579
|44-113
|139-223
|.623
|757
|16.8
|Porter
|33
|28.9
|199-414
|.481
|91-222
|48-62
|.774
|537
|16.3
|Hyland
|41
|19.9
|173-432
|.400
|91-240
|69-80
|.863
|506
|12.3
|Caldwell-Pope
|48
|31.5
|193-412
|.468
|98-211
|60-73
|.822
|544
|11.3
|Brown
|49
|28.9
|218-443
|.492
|66-166
|47-66
|.712
|549
|11.2
|Green
|29
|19.5
|82-159
|.516
|12-43
|43-63
|.683
|219
|7.6
|Nnaji
|40
|13.1
|80-140
|.571
|12-41
|32-49
|.653
|204
|5.1
|Cancar
|36
|14.2
|63-128
|.492
|30-66
|16-17
|.941
|172
|4.8
|Jordan
|32
|14.4
|67-87
|.770
|1-1
|17-38
|.447
|152
|4.8
|Braun
|45
|13.7
|66-142
|.465
|16-47
|16-27
|.593
|164
|3.6
|Smith
|22
|8.5
|26-62
|.419
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|55
|2.5
|Reed
|31
|9.0
|22-69
|.319
|15-41
|13-18
|.722
|72
|2.3
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|11
|3.1
|3-9
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|TEAM
|50
|241.0
|2185-4302
|.508
|609-1539
|848-1139
|.745
|5827
|116.5
|OPPONENTS
|50
|241.0
|2069-4323
|.479
|588-1679
|910-1193
|.763
|5636
|112.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|88
|381
|469
|10.9
|424
|9.9
|119
|0
|59
|151
|26
|Murray
|33
|138
|171
|4.1
|240
|5.7
|56
|0
|41
|87
|9
|Gordon
|111
|197
|308
|6.8
|119
|2.6
|85
|0
|35
|74
|35
|Porter
|31
|158
|189
|5.7
|35
|1.1
|76
|0
|20
|36
|16
|Hyland
|10
|76
|86
|2.1
|124
|3.0
|65
|0
|28
|66
|13
|Caldwell-Pope
|22
|120
|142
|3.0
|109
|2.3
|103
|0
|65
|55
|16
|Brown
|38
|167
|205
|4.2
|177
|3.6
|117
|0
|52
|80
|35
|Green
|23
|54
|77
|2.7
|36
|1.2
|56
|0
|13
|28
|7
|Nnaji
|52
|41
|93
|2.3
|11
|.3
|71
|0
|12
|17
|16
|Cancar
|16
|60
|76
|2.1
|44
|1.2
|60
|0
|13
|25
|8
|Jordan
|39
|118
|157
|4.9
|30
|.9
|59
|0
|7
|37
|20
|Braun
|28
|61
|89
|2.0
|26
|.6
|47
|0
|14
|18
|10
|Smith
|1
|16
|17
|.8
|37
|1.7
|13
|0
|6
|22
|6
|Reed
|8
|41
|49
|1.6
|16
|.5
|30
|0
|8
|15
|4
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|3
|4
|7
|.6
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|505
|1633
|2138
|42.8
|1428
|28.6
|963
|1
|374
|712
|223
|OPPONENTS
|496
|1525
|2021
|40.4
|1281
|25.6
|1006
|0
|378
|660
|220
