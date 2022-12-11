|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|23
|32.5
|206-332
|.620
|18-57
|117-146
|.801
|547
|23.8
|Murray
|22
|30.4
|153-345
|.443
|42-118
|55-70
|.786
|403
|18.3
|Gordon
|23
|29.4
|149-242
|.616
|25-65
|61-95
|.642
|384
|16.7
|Porter
|16
|29.1
|96-206
|.466
|47-110
|24-30
|.800
|263
|16.4
|Hyland
|18
|21.3
|84-211
|.398
|51-115
|36-44
|.818
|255
|14.2
|Caldwell-Pope
|25
|31.1
|98-209
|.469
|53-115
|26-33
|.788
|275
|11.0
|Brown
|26
|29.8
|113-238
|.475
|33-84
|25-30
|.833
|284
|10.9
|Green
|19
|19.6
|52-99
|.525
|7-25
|31-41
|.756
|142
|7.5
|Jordan
|21
|15.4
|46-60
|.767
|1-1
|15-32
|.469
|108
|5.1
|Cancar
|17
|12.1
|30-65
|.462
|14-34
|6-7
|.857
|80
|4.7
|Nnaji
|18
|10.1
|33-56
|.589
|3-14
|8-10
|.800
|77
|4.3
|Smith
|10
|12.0
|17-43
|.395
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|37
|3.7
|Braun
|24
|13.7
|30-68
|.441
|8-22
|8-14
|.571
|76
|3.2
|Reed
|18
|11.1
|16-53
|.302
|11-30
|8-10
|.800
|51
|2.8
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|8
|3.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|26
|241.0
|1127-2242
|.503
|315-799
|421-564
|.746
|2990
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.0
|1087-2229
|.488
|329-901
|456-600
|.760
|2959
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|45
|187
|232
|10.1
|209
|9.1
|64
|0
|28
|77
|17
|Murray
|13
|69
|82
|3.7
|112
|5.1
|31
|0
|20
|43
|5
|Gordon
|54
|93
|147
|6.4
|49
|2.1
|45
|0
|17
|33
|17
|Porter
|19
|77
|96
|6.0
|20
|1.3
|42
|0
|10
|18
|6
|Hyland
|6
|34
|40
|2.2
|60
|3.3
|29
|0
|13
|32
|7
|Caldwell-Pope
|12
|63
|75
|3.0
|53
|2.1
|49
|0
|29
|30
|10
|Brown
|26
|91
|117
|4.5
|111
|4.3
|66
|0
|28
|46
|13
|Green
|14
|35
|49
|2.6
|24
|1.3
|38
|0
|7
|19
|4
|Jordan
|33
|90
|123
|5.9
|20
|1.0
|34
|0
|3
|26
|15
|Cancar
|5
|24
|29
|1.7
|17
|1.0
|23
|0
|7
|10
|4
|Nnaji
|17
|8
|25
|1.4
|4
|.2
|26
|0
|3
|9
|3
|Smith
|1
|12
|13
|1.3
|25
|2.5
|9
|0
|3
|12
|6
|Braun
|16
|35
|51
|2.1
|15
|.6
|26
|0
|8
|8
|4
|Reed
|4
|24
|28
|1.6
|9
|.5
|21
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|269
|846
|1115
|42.9
|728
|28.0
|508
|1
|182
|375
|115
|OPPONENTS
|233
|807
|1040
|40.0
|671
|25.8
|533
|0
|192
|341
|116
