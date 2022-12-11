AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic2332.5206-332.62018-57117-146.80154723.8
Murray2230.4153-345.44342-11855-70.78640318.3
Gordon2329.4149-242.61625-6561-95.64238416.7
Porter1629.196-206.46647-11024-30.80026316.4
Hyland1821.384-211.39851-11536-44.81825514.2
Caldwell-Pope2531.198-209.46953-11526-33.78827511.0
Brown2629.8113-238.47533-8425-30.83328410.9
Green1919.652-99.5257-2531-41.7561427.5
Jordan2115.446-60.7671-115-32.4691085.1
Cancar1712.130-65.46214-346-7.857804.7
Nnaji1810.133-56.5893-148-10.800774.3
Smith1012.017-43.3952-61-2.500373.7
Braun2413.730-68.4418-228-14.571763.2
Reed1811.116-53.30211-308-10.800512.8
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White83.31-6.1670-20-0.00020.3
TEAM26241.01127-2242.503315-799421-564.7462990115.0
OPPONENTS26241.01087-2229.488329-901456-600.7602959113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic4518723210.12099.1640287717
Murray1369823.71125.131020435
Gordon54931476.4492.1450173317
Porter1977966.0201.342010186
Hyland634402.2603.329013327
Caldwell-Pope1263753.0532.1490293010
Brown26911174.51114.3660284613
Green1435492.6241.33807194
Jordan33901235.9201.034032615
Cancar524291.7171.02307104
Nnaji178251.44.2260393
Smith112131.3252.5903126
Braun1635512.115.6260884
Reed424281.69.52105122
Watson213.50.010000
White235.60.040102
TEAM269846111542.972828.05081182375115
OPPONENTS233807104040.067125.85330192341116

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you