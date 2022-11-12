AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic1231.399-166.5968-2856-64.87526221.8
Porter1129.567-141.47537-8014-17.82418516.8
Murray1128.469-160.43117-4916-23.69617115.5
Gordon1229.368-119.57110-3429-47.61717514.6
Hyland920.840-103.38826-5220-26.76912614.0
Caldwell-Pope1131.547-92.51130-538-11.72713212.0
Brown1227.446-104.44215-3711-14.7861189.8
Green1219.935-68.5155-1720-27.741957.9
Jordan1013.123-29.7931-19-16.563565.6
Braun1114.716-34.4715-142-4.500393.5
Nnaji73.95-11.4550-32-21.000121.7
Reed85.94-12.3333-61-2.500121.5
Watson42.33-7.4290-00-0.00061.5
Smith54.62-8.2500-10-0.00040.8
Cancar52.61-3.3331-20-0.00030.6
White22.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM12240.0525-1057.497158-377188-253.7431396116.3
OPPONENTS12240.0520-1066.488153-425196-262.7481389115.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic20971179.81028.535016398
Porter1660766.9131.23206123
Murray733403.6504.57010230
Gordon2955847.0312.617071511
Hyland114151.7333.71706183
Caldwell-Pope436403.6302.723016144
Brown1525403.3484.022010136
Green1024342.8141.22406112
Jordan1437515.16.61501136
Braun717242.2131.290452
Nnaji336.90.080220
Reed044.51.150380
Watson213.80.010000
Smith022.42.440041
Cancar022.40.000010
White011.50.000100
TEAM12841153944.934328.621908817846
OPPONENTS11239050241.832226.824009616255

