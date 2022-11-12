|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|12
|31.3
|99-166
|.596
|8-28
|56-64
|.875
|262
|21.8
|Porter
|11
|29.5
|67-141
|.475
|37-80
|14-17
|.824
|185
|16.8
|Murray
|11
|28.4
|69-160
|.431
|17-49
|16-23
|.696
|171
|15.5
|Gordon
|12
|29.3
|68-119
|.571
|10-34
|29-47
|.617
|175
|14.6
|Hyland
|9
|20.8
|40-103
|.388
|26-52
|20-26
|.769
|126
|14.0
|Caldwell-Pope
|11
|31.5
|47-92
|.511
|30-53
|8-11
|.727
|132
|12.0
|Brown
|12
|27.4
|46-104
|.442
|15-37
|11-14
|.786
|118
|9.8
|Green
|12
|19.9
|35-68
|.515
|5-17
|20-27
|.741
|95
|7.9
|Jordan
|10
|13.1
|23-29
|.793
|1-1
|9-16
|.563
|56
|5.6
|Braun
|11
|14.7
|16-34
|.471
|5-14
|2-4
|.500
|39
|3.5
|Nnaji
|7
|3.9
|5-11
|.455
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|12
|1.7
|Reed
|8
|5.9
|4-12
|.333
|3-6
|1-2
|.500
|12
|1.5
|Watson
|4
|2.3
|3-7
|.429
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.5
|Smith
|5
|4.6
|2-8
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|Cancar
|5
|2.6
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|White
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|12
|240.0
|525-1057
|.497
|158-377
|188-253
|.743
|1396
|116.3
|OPPONENTS
|12
|240.0
|520-1066
|.488
|153-425
|196-262
|.748
|1389
|115.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|20
|97
|117
|9.8
|102
|8.5
|35
|0
|16
|39
|8
|Porter
|16
|60
|76
|6.9
|13
|1.2
|32
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Murray
|7
|33
|40
|3.6
|50
|4.5
|7
|0
|10
|23
|0
|Gordon
|29
|55
|84
|7.0
|31
|2.6
|17
|0
|7
|15
|11
|Hyland
|1
|14
|15
|1.7
|33
|3.7
|17
|0
|6
|18
|3
|Caldwell-Pope
|4
|36
|40
|3.6
|30
|2.7
|23
|0
|16
|14
|4
|Brown
|15
|25
|40
|3.3
|48
|4.0
|22
|0
|10
|13
|6
|Green
|10
|24
|34
|2.8
|14
|1.2
|24
|0
|6
|11
|2
|Jordan
|14
|37
|51
|5.1
|6
|.6
|15
|0
|1
|13
|6
|Braun
|7
|17
|24
|2.2
|13
|1.2
|9
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Nnaji
|3
|3
|6
|.9
|0
|.0
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Reed
|0
|4
|4
|.5
|1
|.1
|5
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Cancar
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|White
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|128
|411
|539
|44.9
|343
|28.6
|219
|0
|88
|178
|46
|OPPONENTS
|112
|390
|502
|41.8
|322
|26.8
|240
|0
|96
|162
|55
