|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|38
|33.3
|357-578
|.618
|33-88
|199-245
|.812
|946
|24.9
|Murray
|35
|31.8
|239-532
|.449
|75-193
|98-122
|.803
|651
|18.6
|Gordon
|37
|29.8
|233-395
|.590
|35-93
|110-171
|.643
|611
|16.5
|Porter
|28
|29.0
|168-357
|.471
|75-188
|44-58
|.759
|455
|16.3
|Hyland
|34
|20.8
|156-379
|.412
|86-210
|59-70
|.843
|457
|13.4
|Caldwell-Pope
|41
|31.3
|169-354
|.477
|88-182
|52-62
|.839
|478
|11.7
|Brown
|41
|28.7
|176-358
|.492
|55-138
|41-51
|.804
|448
|10.9
|Green
|24
|19.3
|68-129
|.527
|8-30
|35-51
|.686
|179
|7.5
|Cancar
|31
|14.0
|58-113
|.513
|29-60
|12-13
|.923
|157
|5.1
|Jordan
|29
|14.4
|60-78
|.769
|1-1
|17-36
|.472
|138
|4.8
|Nnaji
|32
|11.6
|60-100
|.600
|4-22
|23-30
|.767
|147
|4.6
|Braun
|38
|13.6
|50-112
|.446
|12-38
|13-23
|.565
|125
|3.3
|Reed
|28
|9.1
|19-61
|.311
|13-37
|13-18
|.722
|64
|2.3
|Smith
|20
|8.2
|21-53
|.396
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|45
|2.3
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|10
|3.2
|3-9
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|TEAM
|42
|241.2
|1840-3617
|.509
|517-1290
|717-952
|.753
|4914
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.2
|1750-3650
|.479
|505-1429
|741-981
|.755
|4746
|113.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|79
|338
|417
|11.0
|368
|9.7
|105
|0
|54
|130
|22
|Murray
|25
|115
|140
|4.0
|186
|5.3
|46
|0
|31
|72
|8
|Gordon
|90
|162
|252
|6.8
|88
|2.4
|66
|0
|32
|60
|29
|Porter
|29
|132
|161
|5.8
|35
|1.3
|67
|0
|17
|33
|14
|Hyland
|10
|68
|78
|2.3
|110
|3.2
|59
|0
|23
|59
|10
|Caldwell-Pope
|18
|106
|124
|3.0
|94
|2.3
|85
|0
|47
|46
|13
|Brown
|32
|138
|170
|4.1
|156
|3.8
|97
|0
|39
|65
|27
|Green
|21
|46
|67
|2.8
|27
|1.1
|42
|0
|9
|23
|7
|Cancar
|15
|51
|66
|2.1
|37
|1.2
|52
|0
|12
|20
|7
|Jordan
|36
|113
|149
|5.1
|25
|.9
|48
|0
|5
|32
|19
|Nnaji
|36
|23
|59
|1.8
|7
|.2
|55
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Braun
|20
|50
|70
|1.8
|19
|.5
|40
|0
|11
|16
|7
|Reed
|7
|34
|41
|1.5
|16
|.6
|28
|0
|8
|13
|4
|Smith
|1
|15
|16
|.8
|33
|1.7
|12
|0
|5
|18
|6
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|3
|4
|7
|.7
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|424
|1396
|1820
|43.3
|1201
|28.6
|808
|1
|300
|602
|185
|OPPONENTS
|406
|1285
|1691
|40.3
|1101
|26.2
|852
|0
|325
|541
|185
