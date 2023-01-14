AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic3833.3357-578.61833-88199-245.81294624.9
Murray3531.8239-532.44975-19398-122.80365118.6
Gordon3729.8233-395.59035-93110-171.64361116.5
Porter2829.0168-357.47175-18844-58.75945516.3
Hyland3420.8156-379.41286-21059-70.84345713.4
Caldwell-Pope4131.3169-354.47788-18252-62.83947811.7
Brown4128.7176-358.49255-13841-51.80444810.9
Green2419.368-129.5278-3035-51.6861797.5
Cancar3114.058-113.51329-6012-13.9231575.1
Jordan2914.460-78.7691-117-36.4721384.8
Nnaji3211.660-100.6004-2223-30.7671474.6
Braun3813.650-112.44612-3813-23.5651253.3
Reed289.119-61.31113-3713-18.722642.3
Smith208.221-53.3962-61-2.500452.3
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White103.23-9.3331-30-0.00070.7
TEAM42241.21840-3617.509517-1290717-952.7534914117.0
OPPONENTS42241.21750-3650.479505-1429741-981.7554746113.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic7933841711.03689.710505413022
Murray251151404.01865.346031728
Gordon901622526.8882.4660326029
Porter291321615.8351.3670173314
Hyland1068782.31103.2590235910
Caldwell-Pope181061243.0942.3850474613
Brown321381704.11563.8970396527
Green2146672.8271.14209237
Cancar1551662.1371.252012207
Jordan361131495.125.948053219
Nnaji3623591.87.255061510
Braun2050701.819.540011167
Reed734411.516.62808134
Smith11516.8331.71205186
Watson213.50.010000
White347.70.050102
TEAM4241396182043.3120128.68081300602185
OPPONENTS4061285169140.3110126.28520325541185

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you