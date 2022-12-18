|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|25
|32.6
|231-367
|.629
|19-62
|134-165
|.812
|615
|24.6
|Murray
|24
|30.6
|163-367
|.444
|45-127
|60-77
|.779
|431
|18.0
|Gordon
|25
|29.6
|164-269
|.610
|26-70
|69-106
|.651
|423
|16.9
|Porter
|16
|29.1
|96-206
|.466
|47-110
|24-30
|.800
|263
|16.4
|Hyland
|20
|21.4
|94-231
|.407
|53-125
|42-51
|.824
|283
|14.2
|Brown
|28
|29.9
|122-251
|.486
|36-88
|28-34
|.824
|308
|11.0
|Caldwell-Pope
|27
|31.1
|105-225
|.467
|54-118
|31-39
|.795
|295
|10.9
|Green
|21
|19.2
|60-113
|.531
|8-27
|32-42
|.762
|160
|7.6
|Jordan
|23
|15.0
|50-65
|.769
|1-1
|15-32
|.469
|116
|5.0
|Cancar
|19
|11.0
|31-66
|.470
|15-35
|6-7
|.857
|83
|4.4
|Nnaji
|20
|9.3
|33-57
|.579
|3-14
|10-12
|.833
|79
|4.0
|Smith
|12
|10.3
|18-44
|.409
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|39
|3.3
|Braun
|26
|13.9
|33-76
|.434
|8-25
|10-18
|.556
|84
|3.2
|Reed
|20
|10.9
|16-54
|.296
|11-31
|9-12
|.750
|52
|2.6
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|8
|3.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1220-2406
|.507
|328-842
|471-627
|.751
|3239
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1183-2411
|.491
|360-973
|487-647
|.753
|3213
|114.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|49
|208
|257
|10.3
|225
|9.0
|69
|0
|37
|90
|18
|Murray
|14
|77
|91
|3.8
|124
|5.2
|33
|0
|21
|48
|5
|Gordon
|55
|102
|157
|6.3
|53
|2.1
|48
|0
|20
|39
|19
|Porter
|19
|77
|96
|6.0
|20
|1.3
|42
|0
|10
|18
|6
|Hyland
|6
|38
|44
|2.2
|68
|3.4
|33
|0
|13
|36
|8
|Brown
|28
|97
|125
|4.5
|120
|4.3
|69
|0
|28
|47
|16
|Caldwell-Pope
|13
|68
|81
|3.0
|56
|2.1
|53
|0
|31
|32
|11
|Green
|19
|41
|60
|2.9
|26
|1.2
|39
|0
|7
|21
|6
|Jordan
|33
|94
|127
|5.5
|20
|.9
|38
|0
|3
|27
|16
|Cancar
|5
|24
|29
|1.5
|17
|.9
|24
|0
|7
|11
|4
|Nnaji
|18
|9
|27
|1.4
|4
|.2
|27
|0
|3
|9
|3
|Smith
|1
|13
|14
|1.2
|25
|2.1
|9
|0
|3
|13
|6
|Braun
|16
|37
|53
|2.0
|15
|.6
|29
|0
|8
|9
|4
|Reed
|5
|25
|30
|1.5
|11
|.6
|24
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|285
|914
|1199
|42.8
|784
|28.0
|542
|1
|197
|412
|126
|OPPONENTS
|248
|861
|1109
|39.6
|740
|26.4
|582
|0
|213
|368
|125
