AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic2532.6231-367.62919-62134-165.81261524.6
Murray2430.6163-367.44445-12760-77.77943118.0
Gordon2529.6164-269.61026-7069-106.65142316.9
Porter1629.196-206.46647-11024-30.80026316.4
Hyland2021.494-231.40753-12542-51.82428314.2
Brown2829.9122-251.48636-8828-34.82430811.0
Caldwell-Pope2731.1105-225.46754-11831-39.79529510.9
Green2119.260-113.5318-2732-42.7621607.6
Jordan2315.050-65.7691-115-32.4691165.0
Cancar1911.031-66.47015-356-7.857834.4
Nnaji209.333-57.5793-1410-12.833794.0
Smith1210.318-44.4092-61-2.500393.3
Braun2613.933-76.4348-2510-18.556843.2
Reed2010.916-54.29611-319-12.750522.6
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White83.31-6.1670-20-0.00020.3
TEAM28240.91220-2406.507328-842471-627.7513239115.7
OPPONENTS28240.91183-2411.491360-973487-647.7533213114.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic4920825710.32259.0690379018
Murray1477913.81245.233021485
Gordon551021576.3532.1480203919
Porter1977966.0201.342010186
Hyland638442.2683.433013368
Brown28971254.51204.3690284716
Caldwell-Pope1368813.0562.1530313211
Green1941602.9261.23907216
Jordan33941275.520.938032716
Cancar524291.517.92407114
Nnaji189271.44.2270393
Smith113141.2252.1903136
Braun1637532.015.6290894
Reed525301.511.62405122
Watson213.50.010000
White235.60.040102
TEAM285914119942.878428.05421197412126
OPPONENTS248861110939.674026.45820213368125

