AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic4633.6433-685.63240-104235-285.825114124.8
Murray4532.5331-718.461108-273140-168.83391020.2
Gordon4730.2300-518.57945-117142-229.62078716.7
Porter3628.9219-454.482102-24550-64.78159016.4
Hyland4219.5173-434.39991-24171-82.86650812.1
Caldwell-Pope5131.3207-441.469103-22364-78.82158111.4
Brown5228.7228-468.48771-17954-76.71158111.2
Green3119.385-167.50912-4445-66.6822277.3
Cancar3814.971-143.49734-7318-19.9471945.1
Nnaji4313.083-147.56512-4335-52.6732135.0
Jordan3214.467-87.7701-117-38.4471524.8
Braun4814.274-160.46319-5416-27.5931833.8
Smith247.926-62.4192-61-2.500552.3
Reed338.523-70.32915-4113-18.722742.2
Watson82.44-11.3640-10-0.00081.0
White113.13-9.3331-30-0.00070.6
TEAM53240.92327-4574.509656-1648901-1204.7486211117.2
OPPONENTS53240.92198-4584.479621-1764957-1254.7635974112.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic9442551911.346510.112406216430
Murray351511864.12615.860043949
Gordon1152053206.81292.7890357436
Porter351621975.5381.1840253917
Hyland1076862.01253.0660286713
Caldwell-Pope251251502.91122.21080705719
Brown391732124.11863.61230578735
Green2354772.5371.259013307
Cancar1763802.1501.365016268
Nnaji56451012.311.3760151818
Jordan391181574.930.959073720
Braun32741062.231.6550182010
Smith11718.8371.51406226
Reed841491.516.53009164
Watson213.40.010010
White347.60.050112
TEAM5341734226842.8152828.810181405753234
OPPONENTS5241618214240.4136025.710710402707233

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you