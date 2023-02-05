|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|46
|33.6
|433-685
|.632
|40-104
|235-285
|.825
|1141
|24.8
|Murray
|45
|32.5
|331-718
|.461
|108-273
|140-168
|.833
|910
|20.2
|Gordon
|47
|30.2
|300-518
|.579
|45-117
|142-229
|.620
|787
|16.7
|Porter
|36
|28.9
|219-454
|.482
|102-245
|50-64
|.781
|590
|16.4
|Hyland
|42
|19.5
|173-434
|.399
|91-241
|71-82
|.866
|508
|12.1
|Caldwell-Pope
|51
|31.3
|207-441
|.469
|103-223
|64-78
|.821
|581
|11.4
|Brown
|52
|28.7
|228-468
|.487
|71-179
|54-76
|.711
|581
|11.2
|Green
|31
|19.3
|85-167
|.509
|12-44
|45-66
|.682
|227
|7.3
|Cancar
|38
|14.9
|71-143
|.497
|34-73
|18-19
|.947
|194
|5.1
|Nnaji
|43
|13.0
|83-147
|.565
|12-43
|35-52
|.673
|213
|5.0
|Jordan
|32
|14.4
|67-87
|.770
|1-1
|17-38
|.447
|152
|4.8
|Braun
|48
|14.2
|74-160
|.463
|19-54
|16-27
|.593
|183
|3.8
|Smith
|24
|7.9
|26-62
|.419
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|55
|2.3
|Reed
|33
|8.5
|23-70
|.329
|15-41
|13-18
|.722
|74
|2.2
|Watson
|8
|2.4
|4-11
|.364
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|8
|1.0
|White
|11
|3.1
|3-9
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|TEAM
|53
|240.9
|2327-4574
|.509
|656-1648
|901-1204
|.748
|6211
|117.2
|OPPONENTS
|53
|240.9
|2198-4584
|.479
|621-1764
|957-1254
|.763
|5974
|112.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|94
|425
|519
|11.3
|465
|10.1
|124
|0
|62
|164
|30
|Murray
|35
|151
|186
|4.1
|261
|5.8
|60
|0
|43
|94
|9
|Gordon
|115
|205
|320
|6.8
|129
|2.7
|89
|0
|35
|74
|36
|Porter
|35
|162
|197
|5.5
|38
|1.1
|84
|0
|25
|39
|17
|Hyland
|10
|76
|86
|2.0
|125
|3.0
|66
|0
|28
|67
|13
|Caldwell-Pope
|25
|125
|150
|2.9
|112
|2.2
|108
|0
|70
|57
|19
|Brown
|39
|173
|212
|4.1
|186
|3.6
|123
|0
|57
|87
|35
|Green
|23
|54
|77
|2.5
|37
|1.2
|59
|0
|13
|30
|7
|Cancar
|17
|63
|80
|2.1
|50
|1.3
|65
|0
|16
|26
|8
|Nnaji
|56
|45
|101
|2.3
|11
|.3
|76
|0
|15
|18
|18
|Jordan
|39
|118
|157
|4.9
|30
|.9
|59
|0
|7
|37
|20
|Braun
|32
|74
|106
|2.2
|31
|.6
|55
|0
|18
|20
|10
|Smith
|1
|17
|18
|.8
|37
|1.5
|14
|0
|6
|22
|6
|Reed
|8
|41
|49
|1.5
|16
|.5
|30
|0
|9
|16
|4
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.4
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|White
|3
|4
|7
|.6
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|534
|1734
|2268
|42.8
|1528
|28.8
|1018
|1
|405
|753
|234
|OPPONENTS
|524
|1618
|2142
|40.4
|1360
|25.7
|1071
|0
|402
|707
|233
