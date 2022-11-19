|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|13
|31.1
|103-170
|.606
|8-28
|56-64
|.875
|270
|20.8
|Murray
|13
|29.0
|85-198
|.429
|22-62
|23-30
|.767
|215
|16.5
|Porter
|14
|28.6
|83-180
|.461
|45-100
|20-23
|.870
|231
|16.5
|Hyland
|11
|21.5
|52-134
|.388
|34-73
|26-32
|.813
|164
|14.9
|Gordon
|13
|29.0
|72-125
|.576
|11-35
|33-53
|.623
|188
|14.5
|Caldwell-Pope
|14
|31.2
|62-122
|.508
|35-65
|14-18
|.778
|173
|12.4
|Brown
|15
|27.5
|63-135
|.467
|20-49
|14-17
|.824
|160
|10.7
|Green
|15
|20.9
|46-88
|.523
|5-20
|26-34
|.765
|123
|8.2
|Jordan
|13
|14.9
|30-38
|.789
|1-1
|9-20
|.450
|70
|5.4
|Braun
|14
|15.4
|21-47
|.447
|6-17
|5-9
|.556
|53
|3.8
|Nnaji
|10
|7.8
|14-22
|.636
|1-6
|4-5
|.800
|33
|3.3
|Cancar
|8
|6.0
|6-13
|.462
|3-7
|1-1
|1.000
|16
|2.0
|Reed
|10
|6.4
|5-18
|.278
|4-7
|4-6
|.667
|18
|1.8
|Watson
|5
|2.6
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.2
|Smith
|5
|4.6
|2-8
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|White
|3
|2.7
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|15
|240.0
|647-1309
|.494
|195-472
|235-312
|.753
|1724
|114.9
|OPPONENTS
|15
|240.0
|643-1308
|.492
|180-513
|259-342
|.757
|1725
|115.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|20
|103
|123
|9.5
|116
|8.9
|35
|0
|19
|41
|8
|Murray
|8
|43
|51
|3.9
|58
|4.5
|10
|0
|13
|28
|1
|Porter
|16
|67
|83
|5.9
|19
|1.4
|39
|0
|8
|15
|3
|Hyland
|2
|22
|24
|2.2
|41
|3.7
|22
|0
|7
|22
|3
|Gordon
|29
|60
|89
|6.8
|33
|2.5
|19
|0
|7
|16
|11
|Caldwell-Pope
|7
|41
|48
|3.4
|35
|2.5
|29
|0
|18
|17
|4
|Brown
|17
|44
|61
|4.1
|64
|4.3
|28
|0
|12
|24
|9
|Green
|12
|28
|40
|2.7
|19
|1.3
|32
|0
|6
|16
|3
|Jordan
|21
|48
|69
|5.3
|12
|.9
|20
|0
|2
|19
|9
|Braun
|10
|21
|31
|2.2
|15
|1.1
|15
|0
|6
|5
|3
|Nnaji
|7
|4
|11
|1.1
|1
|.1
|15
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Cancar
|0
|5
|5
|.6
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reed
|1
|9
|10
|1.0
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|White
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|154
|499
|653
|43.5
|418
|27.9
|281
|0
|106
|220
|55
|OPPONENTS
|132
|490
|622
|41.5
|399
|26.6
|296
|0
|122
|197
|67
