AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic1331.1103-170.6068-2856-64.87527020.8
Murray1329.085-198.42922-6223-30.76721516.5
Porter1428.683-180.46145-10020-23.87023116.5
Hyland1121.552-134.38834-7326-32.81316414.9
Gordon1329.072-125.57611-3533-53.62318814.5
Caldwell-Pope1431.262-122.50835-6514-18.77817312.4
Brown1527.563-135.46720-4914-17.82416010.7
Green1520.946-88.5235-2026-34.7651238.2
Jordan1314.930-38.7891-19-20.450705.4
Braun1415.421-47.4476-175-9.556533.8
Nnaji107.814-22.6361-64-5.800333.3
Cancar86.06-13.4623-71-11.000162.0
Reed106.45-18.2784-74-6.667181.8
Watson52.63-9.3330-10-0.00061.2
Smith54.62-8.2500-10-0.00040.8
White32.70-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM15240.0647-1309.494195-472235-312.7531724114.9
OPPONENTS15240.0643-1308.492180-513259-342.7571725115.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic201031239.51168.935019418
Murray843513.9584.510013281
Porter1667835.9191.43908153
Hyland222242.2413.72207223
Gordon2960896.8332.519071611
Caldwell-Pope741483.4352.529018174
Brown1744614.1644.328012249
Green1228402.7191.33206163
Jordan2148695.312.92002199
Braun1021312.2151.1150653
Nnaji74111.11.1150340
Cancar055.62.350110
Reed19101.01.170380
Watson213.60.010000
Smith022.42.440041
White2131.00.000100
TEAM15449965343.541827.9281010622055
OPPONENTS13249062241.539926.6296012219767

