AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic2733.0250-405.61722-67146-183.79866824.7
Murray2530.8165-378.43745-13362-81.76543717.5
Gordon2729.5179-294.60929-7479-120.65846617.3
Porter1629.196-206.46647-11024-30.80026316.4
Hyland2220.9101-257.39356-13844-53.83030213.7
Brown3030.3135-277.48739-9631-38.81634011.3
Caldwell-Pope2931.3118-251.47060-13131-39.79532711.3
Green2319.567-128.5238-3035-51.6861777.7
Jordan2414.750-65.7691-116-34.4711174.9
Cancar2111.032-67.47816-366-7.857864.1
Nnaji219.333-57.5793-1413-16.813823.9
Braun2814.739-90.43310-3211-20.550993.5
Smith139.718-45.4002-61-2.500393.0
Reed2110.416-54.29611-319-12.750522.5
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White83.31-6.1670-20-0.00020.3
TEAM30240.81303-2589.503349-902508-686.7413463115.4
OPPONENTS30240.81260-2588.487377-1037522-691.7553419114.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic6023729711.02489.2740419918
Murray1478923.71355.433021515
Gordon621121746.4582.1510254221
Porter1977966.0201.342010186
Hyland640462.1703.237015378
Brown291021314.41284.3770285220
Caldwell-Pope1478923.2622.1580323511
Green2144652.8271.24109237
Jordan34961305.421.940032716
Cancar729361.719.92707154
Nnaji1910291.45.2280393
Braun1843612.216.63209105
Smith113141.1251.9903136
Reed526311.511.52405122
Watson213.50.010000
White235.60.040102
TEAM313989130243.484528.25781212443134
OPPONENTS267932119940.079126.46290231395139

