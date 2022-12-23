|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|27
|33.0
|250-405
|.617
|22-67
|146-183
|.798
|668
|24.7
|Murray
|25
|30.8
|165-378
|.437
|45-133
|62-81
|.765
|437
|17.5
|Gordon
|27
|29.5
|179-294
|.609
|29-74
|79-120
|.658
|466
|17.3
|Porter
|16
|29.1
|96-206
|.466
|47-110
|24-30
|.800
|263
|16.4
|Hyland
|22
|20.9
|101-257
|.393
|56-138
|44-53
|.830
|302
|13.7
|Brown
|30
|30.3
|135-277
|.487
|39-96
|31-38
|.816
|340
|11.3
|Caldwell-Pope
|29
|31.3
|118-251
|.470
|60-131
|31-39
|.795
|327
|11.3
|Green
|23
|19.5
|67-128
|.523
|8-30
|35-51
|.686
|177
|7.7
|Jordan
|24
|14.7
|50-65
|.769
|1-1
|16-34
|.471
|117
|4.9
|Cancar
|21
|11.0
|32-67
|.478
|16-36
|6-7
|.857
|86
|4.1
|Nnaji
|21
|9.3
|33-57
|.579
|3-14
|13-16
|.813
|82
|3.9
|Braun
|28
|14.7
|39-90
|.433
|10-32
|11-20
|.550
|99
|3.5
|Smith
|13
|9.7
|18-45
|.400
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|39
|3.0
|Reed
|21
|10.4
|16-54
|.296
|11-31
|9-12
|.750
|52
|2.5
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|8
|3.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|30
|240.8
|1303-2589
|.503
|349-902
|508-686
|.741
|3463
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|30
|240.8
|1260-2588
|.487
|377-1037
|522-691
|.755
|3419
|114.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|60
|237
|297
|11.0
|248
|9.2
|74
|0
|41
|99
|18
|Murray
|14
|78
|92
|3.7
|135
|5.4
|33
|0
|21
|51
|5
|Gordon
|62
|112
|174
|6.4
|58
|2.1
|51
|0
|25
|42
|21
|Porter
|19
|77
|96
|6.0
|20
|1.3
|42
|0
|10
|18
|6
|Hyland
|6
|40
|46
|2.1
|70
|3.2
|37
|0
|15
|37
|8
|Brown
|29
|102
|131
|4.4
|128
|4.3
|77
|0
|28
|52
|20
|Caldwell-Pope
|14
|78
|92
|3.2
|62
|2.1
|58
|0
|32
|35
|11
|Green
|21
|44
|65
|2.8
|27
|1.2
|41
|0
|9
|23
|7
|Jordan
|34
|96
|130
|5.4
|21
|.9
|40
|0
|3
|27
|16
|Cancar
|7
|29
|36
|1.7
|19
|.9
|27
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Nnaji
|19
|10
|29
|1.4
|5
|.2
|28
|0
|3
|9
|3
|Braun
|18
|43
|61
|2.2
|16
|.6
|32
|0
|9
|10
|5
|Smith
|1
|13
|14
|1.1
|25
|1.9
|9
|0
|3
|13
|6
|Reed
|5
|26
|31
|1.5
|11
|.5
|24
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|313
|989
|1302
|43.4
|845
|28.2
|578
|1
|212
|443
|134
|OPPONENTS
|267
|932
|1199
|40.0
|791
|26.4
|629
|0
|231
|395
|139
