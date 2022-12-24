|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|28
|33.1
|262-426
|.615
|22-67
|151-191
|.791
|697
|24.9
|Murray
|26
|31.1
|174-395
|.441
|48-138
|66-87
|.759
|462
|17.8
|Gordon
|28
|29.6
|185-303
|.611
|29-75
|80-123
|.650
|479
|17.1
|Porter
|17
|28.9
|103-219
|.470
|49-116
|26-33
|.788
|281
|16.5
|Hyland
|23
|20.7
|103-262
|.393
|57-140
|46-55
|.836
|309
|13.4
|Caldwell-Pope
|30
|31.4
|123-259
|.475
|63-136
|32-41
|.780
|341
|11.4
|Brown
|31
|30.2
|139-283
|.491
|40-98
|31-38
|.816
|349
|11.3
|Green
|24
|19.3
|68-129
|.527
|8-30
|35-51
|.686
|179
|7.5
|Jordan
|24
|14.7
|50-65
|.769
|1-1
|16-34
|.471
|117
|4.9
|Cancar
|21
|11.0
|32-67
|.478
|16-36
|6-7
|.857
|86
|4.1
|Nnaji
|22
|9.5
|34-58
|.586
|3-14
|14-18
|.778
|85
|3.9
|Braun
|28
|14.7
|39-90
|.433
|10-32
|11-20
|.550
|99
|3.5
|Smith
|13
|9.7
|18-45
|.400
|2-6
|1-2
|.500
|39
|3.0
|Reed
|21
|10.4
|16-54
|.296
|11-31
|9-12
|.750
|52
|2.5
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|8
|3.3
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|31
|240.8
|1350-2670
|.506
|359-923
|524-712
|.736
|3583
|115.6
|OPPONENTS
|31
|240.8
|1299-2675
|.486
|386-1072
|542-717
|.756
|3526
|113.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|62
|243
|305
|10.9
|259
|9.3
|78
|0
|43
|101
|18
|Murray
|14
|86
|100
|3.8
|147
|5.7
|35
|0
|23
|54
|5
|Gordon
|62
|118
|180
|6.4
|59
|2.1
|51
|0
|25
|43
|22
|Porter
|20
|81
|101
|5.9
|22
|1.3
|44
|0
|11
|19
|6
|Hyland
|7
|42
|49
|2.1
|71
|3.1
|39
|0
|16
|39
|8
|Caldwell-Pope
|14
|80
|94
|3.1
|62
|2.1
|60
|0
|34
|35
|11
|Brown
|29
|105
|134
|4.3
|132
|4.3
|81
|0
|29
|52
|21
|Green
|21
|46
|67
|2.8
|27
|1.1
|42
|0
|9
|23
|7
|Jordan
|34
|96
|130
|5.4
|21
|.9
|40
|0
|3
|27
|16
|Cancar
|7
|29
|36
|1.7
|19
|.9
|27
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Nnaji
|19
|11
|30
|1.4
|5
|.2
|30
|0
|3
|10
|3
|Braun
|18
|43
|61
|2.2
|16
|.6
|32
|0
|9
|10
|5
|Smith
|1
|13
|14
|1.1
|25
|1.9
|9
|0
|3
|13
|6
|Reed
|5
|26
|31
|1.5
|11
|.5
|24
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|317
|1023
|1340
|43.2
|876
|28.3
|597
|1
|221
|453
|136
|OPPONENTS
|280
|962
|1242
|40.1
|815
|26.3
|650
|0
|236
|408
|142
