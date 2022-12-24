AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic2833.1262-426.61522-67151-191.79169724.9
Murray2631.1174-395.44148-13866-87.75946217.8
Gordon2829.6185-303.61129-7580-123.65047917.1
Porter1728.9103-219.47049-11626-33.78828116.5
Hyland2320.7103-262.39357-14046-55.83630913.4
Caldwell-Pope3031.4123-259.47563-13632-41.78034111.4
Brown3130.2139-283.49140-9831-38.81634911.3
Green2419.368-129.5278-3035-51.6861797.5
Jordan2414.750-65.7691-116-34.4711174.9
Cancar2111.032-67.47816-366-7.857864.1
Nnaji229.534-58.5863-1414-18.778853.9
Braun2814.739-90.43310-3211-20.550993.5
Smith139.718-45.4002-61-2.500393.0
Reed2110.416-54.29611-319-12.750522.5
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White83.31-6.1670-20-0.00020.3
TEAM31240.81350-2670.506359-923524-712.7363583115.6
OPPONENTS31240.81299-2675.486386-1072542-717.7563526113.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic6224330510.92599.37804310118
Murray14861003.81475.735023545
Gordon621181806.4592.1510254322
Porter20811015.9221.344011196
Hyland742492.1713.139016398
Caldwell-Pope1480943.1622.1600343511
Brown291051344.31324.3810295221
Green2146672.8271.14209237
Jordan34961305.421.940032716
Cancar729361.719.92707154
Nnaji1911301.45.23003103
Braun1843612.216.63209105
Smith113141.1251.9903136
Reed526311.511.52405122
Watson213.50.010000
White235.60.040102
TEAM3171023134043.287628.35971221453136
OPPONENTS280962124240.181526.36500236408142

