AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Jokic1632.3133-214.6219-3284-100.84035922.4
Gordon1629.4101-167.60518-4645-73.61626516.6
Murray1529.797-231.42025-7327-35.77124616.4
Porter1629.196-206.46647-11024-30.80026316.4
Hyland1321.563-160.39437-8432-38.84219515.0
Caldwell-Pope1832.174-157.47142-8523-30.76721311.8
Brown1928.984-178.47224-6216-19.84220810.9
Green1619.947-89.5285-2028-36.7781277.9
Jordan1515.934-45.7561-110-23.435795.3
Cancar1110.820-43.4659-226-7.857555.0
Nnaji1410.325-42.5952-98-9.889604.3
Braun1814.223-55.4187-197-13.538603.3
Reed149.69-37.2436-186-8.750302.1
Smith66.04-13.3081-20-0.00091.5
Watson62.53-9.3330-10-0.00061.0
White54.00-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM19241.3813-1650.493233-586316-421.7512175114.5
OPPONENTS19241.3802-1639.489232-645326-439.7432162113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Jokic271281559.71418.8460225210
Gordon42691116.9412.6270102116
Murray949583.9755.015016312
Porter1977966.0201.342010186
Hyland324272.1473.62408234
Caldwell-Pope1051613.4412.338022247
Brown2066864.5914.8420193510
Green1229412.6191.23306163
Jordan2466906.0151.025032110
Cancar112131.29.8130464
Nnaji136191.42.1230361
Braun1329422.315.8190863
Reed319221.66.41404121
Smith033.54.750042
Watson213.50.010000
White224.80.030102
TEAM20063183143.752627.7370013627581
OPPONENTS16660477040.549826.2385014124887

