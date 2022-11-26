|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|16
|32.3
|133-214
|.621
|9-32
|84-100
|.840
|359
|22.4
|Gordon
|16
|29.4
|101-167
|.605
|18-46
|45-73
|.616
|265
|16.6
|Murray
|15
|29.7
|97-231
|.420
|25-73
|27-35
|.771
|246
|16.4
|Porter
|16
|29.1
|96-206
|.466
|47-110
|24-30
|.800
|263
|16.4
|Hyland
|13
|21.5
|63-160
|.394
|37-84
|32-38
|.842
|195
|15.0
|Caldwell-Pope
|18
|32.1
|74-157
|.471
|42-85
|23-30
|.767
|213
|11.8
|Brown
|19
|28.9
|84-178
|.472
|24-62
|16-19
|.842
|208
|10.9
|Green
|16
|19.9
|47-89
|.528
|5-20
|28-36
|.778
|127
|7.9
|Jordan
|15
|15.9
|34-45
|.756
|1-1
|10-23
|.435
|79
|5.3
|Cancar
|11
|10.8
|20-43
|.465
|9-22
|6-7
|.857
|55
|5.0
|Nnaji
|14
|10.3
|25-42
|.595
|2-9
|8-9
|.889
|60
|4.3
|Braun
|18
|14.2
|23-55
|.418
|7-19
|7-13
|.538
|60
|3.3
|Reed
|14
|9.6
|9-37
|.243
|6-18
|6-8
|.750
|30
|2.1
|Smith
|6
|6.0
|4-13
|.308
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.5
|Watson
|6
|2.5
|3-9
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|White
|5
|4.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|19
|241.3
|813-1650
|.493
|233-586
|316-421
|.751
|2175
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|19
|241.3
|802-1639
|.489
|232-645
|326-439
|.743
|2162
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|27
|128
|155
|9.7
|141
|8.8
|46
|0
|22
|52
|10
|Gordon
|42
|69
|111
|6.9
|41
|2.6
|27
|0
|10
|21
|16
|Murray
|9
|49
|58
|3.9
|75
|5.0
|15
|0
|16
|31
|2
|Porter
|19
|77
|96
|6.0
|20
|1.3
|42
|0
|10
|18
|6
|Hyland
|3
|24
|27
|2.1
|47
|3.6
|24
|0
|8
|23
|4
|Caldwell-Pope
|10
|51
|61
|3.4
|41
|2.3
|38
|0
|22
|24
|7
|Brown
|20
|66
|86
|4.5
|91
|4.8
|42
|0
|19
|35
|10
|Green
|12
|29
|41
|2.6
|19
|1.2
|33
|0
|6
|16
|3
|Jordan
|24
|66
|90
|6.0
|15
|1.0
|25
|0
|3
|21
|10
|Cancar
|1
|12
|13
|1.2
|9
|.8
|13
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Nnaji
|13
|6
|19
|1.4
|2
|.1
|23
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Braun
|13
|29
|42
|2.3
|15
|.8
|19
|0
|8
|6
|3
|Reed
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|6
|.4
|14
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Smith
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|4
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Watson
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|2
|2
|4
|.8
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|200
|631
|831
|43.7
|526
|27.7
|370
|0
|136
|275
|81
|OPPONENTS
|166
|604
|770
|40.5
|498
|26.2
|385
|0
|141
|248
|87
