|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|40
|7-12
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|19
|Penn
|12
|0-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Ongenda
|31
|6-13
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|3
|15
|Gibson
|35
|3-7
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|4
|10
|Terry
|20
|5-6
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|14
|Nelson
|27
|0-5
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|Murphy
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|Anei
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Gebrewhit
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|10-14
|5-20
|14
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .451, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Johnson 5-9, Terry 4-4, Gibson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ongenda 4, Anei 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Ongenda 4, Gibson 3, Johnson 3, Nelson 3, Penn).
Steals: 6 (Johnson 2, Terry 2, Gibson, Ongenda).
Technical Fouls: Gebrewhit, 5:05 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ndefo
|33
|6-7
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|4
|14
|Samuel
|37
|5-9
|6-11
|2-12
|0
|1
|16
|Dawes
|37
|6-15
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|12
|Jam.Harris
|40
|2-6
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|10
|Odukale
|34
|4-7
|1-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|9
|D.Davis
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|4
|T.Davis
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|11-18
|4-27
|8
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Ndefo 2-2, Jam.Harris 2-4, D.Davis 0-1, T.Davis 0-2, Dawes 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ndefo 2, Dawes, Samuel).
Turnovers: 14 (Odukale 5, Ndefo 4, D.Davis 2, Dawes 2, Samuel).
Steals: 8 (Odukale 4, Samuel 2, Dawes, Ndefo).
Technical Fouls: Odukale, 5:05 first.
|DePaul
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Seton Hall
|28
|37
|—
|65
