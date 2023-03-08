FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson407-120-00-43119
Penn120-31-21-2021
Ongenda316-133-31-22315
Gibson353-73-31-34410
Terry205-60-20-10114
Nelson270-53-41-3133
Murphy220-20-00-2310
Anei92-30-01-2124
Gebrewhit40-00-00-1010
Totals20023-5110-145-20141866

Percentages: FG .451, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Johnson 5-9, Terry 4-4, Gibson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ongenda 4, Anei 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Ongenda 4, Gibson 3, Johnson 3, Nelson 3, Penn).

Steals: 6 (Johnson 2, Terry 2, Gibson, Ongenda).

Technical Fouls: Gebrewhit, 5:05 first.

FGFTReb
SETON HALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ndefo336-70-01-80414
Samuel375-96-112-120116
Dawes376-150-00-31312
Jam.Harris402-64-40-13010
Odukale344-71-31-3339
D.Davis102-30-00-0144
T.Davis90-30-00-0010
Totals20025-5011-184-2781665

Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Ndefo 2-2, Jam.Harris 2-4, D.Davis 0-1, T.Davis 0-2, Dawes 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ndefo 2, Dawes, Samuel).

Turnovers: 14 (Odukale 5, Ndefo 4, D.Davis 2, Dawes 2, Samuel).

Steals: 8 (Odukale 4, Samuel 2, Dawes, Ndefo).

Technical Fouls: Odukale, 5:05 first.

DePaul323466
Seton Hall283765

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you