DEPAUL (10-22)
Johnson 7-12 0-0 19, Penn 0-3 1-2 1, Ongenda 6-13 3-3 15, Gibson 3-7 3-3 10, Terry 5-6 0-2 14, Nelson 0-5 3-4 3, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Anei 2-3 0-0 4, Gebrewhit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 10-14 66.
SETON HALL (17-15)
Ndefo 6-7 0-0 14, Samuel 5-9 6-11 16, Dawes 6-15 0-0 12, Jam.Harris 2-6 4-4 10, Odukale 4-7 1-3 9, D.Davis 2-3 0-0 4, T.Davis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 11-18 65.
Halftime_DePaul 32-28. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 10-20 (Johnson 5-9, Terry 4-4, Gibson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-2), Seton Hall 4-15 (Ndefo 2-2, Jam.Harris 2-4, D.Davis 0-1, T.Davis 0-2, Dawes 0-6). Rebounds_DePaul 20 (Johnson 4), Seton Hall 27 (Samuel 12). Assists_DePaul 14 (Gibson 4), Seton Hall 8 (Jam.Harris, Odukale 3). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, Seton Hall 16.
