FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
B.Johnson352-50-10-10235
Ongenda243-65-61-21411
Freeman-Liberty398-218-120-73125
McCauley253-61-23-5127
Terry382-41-30-3616
Anei214-63-43-70211
Gebrewhit181-30-01-1153
Totals20023-5118-288-35141868

Percentages: FG .451, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (B.Johnson 1-2, Terry 1-2, Gebrewhit 1-3, Freeman-Liberty 1-6, Anei 0-1, McCauley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anei, McCauley).

Turnovers: 14 (Freeman-Liberty 6, B.Johnson 3, Anei, Gebrewhit, McCauley, Ongenda, Terry).

Steals: 10 (Anei 5, B.Johnson 2, Freeman-Liberty 2, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holloway263-50-01-6056
Wilson123-33-52-3009
Carey384-144-50-43115
Harris342-100-02-3424
Mohammed336-145-75-91418
Billingsley214-80-00-20310
Mutombo141-21-22-3023
Rice140-40-00-0100
Beard30-00-00-1000
Ighoefe30-00-00-0010
Totals20023-6013-1912-3191865

Percentages: FG .383, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Carey 3-9, Billingsley 2-4, Mohammed 1-2, Holloway 0-1, Harris 0-2, Rice 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Billingsley 3, Wilson 2, Carey, Holloway, Mohammed, Mutombo).

Turnovers: 17 (Holloway 5, Beard 3, Carey 3, Mohammed 2, Wilson 2, Billingsley, Harris).

Steals: 11 (Mohammed 4, Harris 2, Carey, Holloway, Mutombo, Rice, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul303868
Georgetown263965

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you