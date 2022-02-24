|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Johnson
|35
|2-5
|0-1
|0-10
|2
|3
|5
|Ongenda
|24
|3-6
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|4
|11
|Freeman-Liberty
|39
|8-21
|8-12
|0-7
|3
|1
|25
|McCauley
|25
|3-6
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|7
|Terry
|38
|2-4
|1-3
|0-3
|6
|1
|6
|Anei
|21
|4-6
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|11
|Gebrewhit
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|18-28
|8-35
|14
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .451, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (B.Johnson 1-2, Terry 1-2, Gebrewhit 1-3, Freeman-Liberty 1-6, Anei 0-1, McCauley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anei, McCauley).
Turnovers: 14 (Freeman-Liberty 6, B.Johnson 3, Anei, Gebrewhit, McCauley, Ongenda, Terry).
Steals: 10 (Anei 5, B.Johnson 2, Freeman-Liberty 2, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holloway
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|5
|6
|Wilson
|12
|3-3
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|9
|Carey
|38
|4-14
|4-5
|0-4
|3
|1
|15
|Harris
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|2
|4
|Mohammed
|33
|6-14
|5-7
|5-9
|1
|4
|18
|Billingsley
|21
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Mutombo
|14
|1-2
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|3
|Rice
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Beard
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ighoefe
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|13-19
|12-31
|9
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .383, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Carey 3-9, Billingsley 2-4, Mohammed 1-2, Holloway 0-1, Harris 0-2, Rice 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Billingsley 3, Wilson 2, Carey, Holloway, Mohammed, Mutombo).
Turnovers: 17 (Holloway 5, Beard 3, Carey 3, Mohammed 2, Wilson 2, Billingsley, Harris).
Steals: 11 (Mohammed 4, Harris 2, Carey, Holloway, Mutombo, Rice, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|30
|38
|—
|68
|Georgetown
|26
|39
|—
|65
.