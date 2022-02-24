DEPAUL (13-14)
B.Johnson 2-5 0-1 5, Ongenda 3-6 5-6 11, Freeman-Liberty 8-21 8-12 25, McCauley 3-6 1-2 7, Terry 2-4 1-3 6, Anei 4-6 3-4 11, Gebrewhit 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-51 18-28 68.
GEORGETOWN (6-21)
Holloway 3-5 0-0 6, Wilson 3-3 3-5 9, Carey 4-14 4-5 15, Harris 2-10 0-0 4, Mohammed 6-14 5-7 18, Billingsley 4-8 0-0 10, Mutombo 1-2 1-2 3, Rice 0-4 0-0 0, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, Ighoefe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 13-19 65.
Halftime_DePaul 30-26. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-16 (B.Johnson 1-2, Terry 1-2, Gebrewhit 1-3, Freeman-Liberty 1-6, Anei 0-1, McCauley 0-2), Georgetown 6-21 (Carey 3-9, Billingsley 2-4, Mohammed 1-2, Holloway 0-1, Harris 0-2, Rice 0-3). Fouled Out_Gebrewhit, Holloway. Rebounds_DePaul 35 (B.Johnson 10), Georgetown 31 (Mohammed 9). Assists_DePaul 14 (Terry 6), Georgetown 9 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, Georgetown 18.